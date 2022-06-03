ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child abuse complaint lands Louisiana woman in jail, accused the juvenile victim of sleeping with her spouse

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On May 15, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies came in contact with a 16-year-old victim who mentioned that 34-year-old Jessica Nicole Hemphill hit the victim in the face. According to authorities, the victim displayed scratches on their neck and several bruises on their face and arms.

Jessica Hemphill

The victim went on to advise deputies that Hemphill hit them several times and Hemphill accused the victim of sleeping with Hemphill’s husband. According to the victim, they witnessed Hemphill use methamphetamine and Hemphill turned her paranoia into physical violence.

Monroe woman found dead inside of hotel room, her boyfriend arrested for Second Degree Murder

The victim also mentioned that Hemphill choked them with her two hands approximately two nights before the May 15, 2022, incident. According to the victim, the violence always stemmed from Hemphill accusing the victim of sleeping with Hemphill’s husband.

The abuse would always take place in the bathroom of the residence and Hemphill would turn on the water to cover up the sound of the abuse. According to witnesses in the residence, they did not see Hemphill abuse the victim; however, they heard Hemphill yelling at the victim from another room and saw the victim’s face red as if someone just struck the victim.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Hemphill was arrested for Cruelty to Juveniles and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

