Florida man receiving oral sex crashes head-on into FedEx truck, officials say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man got into a wreck with a FedEx truck after an intimate encounter gone wrong Thursday evening, according to officials.

WPLG reported that a man and woman were found naked in an SUV after getting into a head-on collision with the truck.

Tampa Bay domestic violence survivor stabbed 37 times shares story to help others

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman was performing oral sex on the man while he drove the SUV, leading to the incident.

The two occupants of the FedEx truck suffered minor injuries. Rescue officials also said the SUV driver suffered injuries to the groin due to what happened during the crash.

WPLG reported that it is unsure if anyone will be charged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 17

DR. HARRY BONER
5d ago

A BJ, minor injuries to the groin? Ouch. I was getting a thrill just reading the article. Talented writer, indeed. Nice, drive a delivery trick, I mean truck, and relieve the pain at the same time. Promote that driver! This is truly a story about: BOLAS PELUDAS!

Reply
2
