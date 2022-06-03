ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Ambassador welcomes Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Palm Beach Ambassador, Stephanie Taylor, welcomes Wounded...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
communitynewspapers.com

Broward College Receives $1 Million from Fort Lauderdale’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to Offer Courses to Residents at the New L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center

Broward College is expanding its program offerings to another location with the opening of a new L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, which officially opened on May 20. The College has been awarded $1 million in funding from the CRA over the next four years to offer free non-credit workforce training courses and workshops for residents in the district. This is the first partnership of its kind between a community redevelopment agency and a post-secondary institution. Broward College will occupy the fourth floor of the new L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center at 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Competition for paramedics returns to MDC Medical Campus on June 17

Miami Dade College (MDC) Medical Campus, 950 NW 20 St., is bringing back its famed Randy Boaz Advanced Life Support (ALS) Competition, a heart-pumping event where teams of paramedics and emergency medical technicians are exposed to various emergency scenarios under the clock. The competition will take place on Friday, June 17 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at MDC Medical Campus with local, state, national and international teams participating.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

CITY OF MIRAMAR RECEIVES LEAGUE SCHOLARSHIP TO JOIN FLORIDA RACE TO ZERO

The Florida League of Cities (FLC), celebrating its 100th anniversary as the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that the City of Miramar is one of 22 municipalities to receive scholarships to join the Florida Race to Zero cohort, a friendly competition between municipalities to showcase how they are leading the way to carbon neutrality. The scholarships are provided by the League and will allow the selected municipalities to access the technical assistance and expertise of national and regional organizations.
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The City of North Miami Beach, Commissioner Michael Joseph, & Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson will present a Juneteenth Step Show & Drumline Competition

The City of North Miami Beach, Commissioner Michael Joseph, and Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson will present an inaugural Juneteenth Step Show & Drumline Competition. The celebration will take place at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater (located at 17051 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162) on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, starting at 6 p.m.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
communitynewspapers.com

Coconut Grove Playhouse legal fight over, clearing path to restoration

The legal battle over the fate of the Coconut Grove Playhouse is finally over, clearing the way for a revitalization of the cultural heart of Miami’s most famous business district. The historic Playhouse, which has stood empty since financial difficulties shut its doors nearly two decades ago, will now...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

NAMI Miami-Dade hosts inspiring Walk For Mental Health Awareness

This slideshow requires JavaScript. With more than 1,200 participants and 142 teams, the Walk for Mental Health Awareness hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami-Dade on Saturday, May 21, raised funds for free support groups, peer mentoring, outreach and adult and youth educational programs. The nonprofit met...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

La Bodega Community Food Pantry opens in Village of Allapattah YMCA

In an effort to support the needs of residents and address higher-than-usual food insecurity rates within the city of Miami, the YMCA of South Florida, with partnership support from Bank of America, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and The American Healthy Weight Alliance, has opened La Bodega, a community food pantry located in the Village of Allapattah YMCA at 2370 NW 17 Ave.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Installations, award events and more pack calendar

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Summer is fast approaching as many organizations close out their club years and install new leadership. General Federation of Women’s Club’s District 11, comprised of 13 clubs in the Miami-Dade County area, attended their state convention at Rosen Plaza in Orlando on the weekend of May 20. District 11 past district director Elizabeth Fisher won Volunteer of the Year for the state of Florida for her many efforts that could fill a book. A new state leadership team led by 2022-24 president Linda O’Toole was installed during the convention during which many of our local clubs took home awards.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
communitynewspapers.com

Positive people in Pinecrest : Kate Perez

New Gulliver Prep graduate Kate Perez was the Prep’s Silver Knight nominee in the area of Social Science. Perez and a friend, Sasha Boyers, started an organization called Naturally Human, a non-profit for mental health awareness. “We do a lot of educational forums and fundraising events for mental health,”...
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich: where France and the Americas meet

For nearly a decade, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly made French and Latin baked treats, perfectly executed coffee creations and a vast menu of sweet and savory delights stretching across all three meal periods. Omelets and Benedicts made...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Villagers announce 2022 college scholarship recipients

The Villagers have awarded two $5,000 scholarships to university students with an interest in historic preservation and restoration. Hope Kenny is in her final year of the University of Miami’s five-year School of Architecture program. With intern experience renovating and restoring historic properties, Kenny wrote in her application, “My passion for architecture goes hand in hand with historic preservation.” She plans to remain in Miami after graduation, explaining, “My program introduced me to the beauty within Miami of older, more traditional and beautiful buildings.”
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Biscayne Bay Tribune

The Grove Spot: ‘In place’ for locals to congregate. Olav Smit has called Coconut Grove home for 16 years, arriving in 1994. “I like the Grove,” he... Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Panter, Panter & Sampedro Awards Scholarship to Miami Killian Senior High Student

Panter, Panter & Sampedro has selected Joanna Shillingford of Miami Killian Senior High School as the 2022 recipient of the Lorraine Silverstein Law Studies Scholarship. The scholarship was presented to Shillingford during the Miami Killian Senior High School Awards Ceremony, on Wednesday, May 19. Shillingford demonstrated a strong commitment to...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

‘Who Is Miami’ combines storytelling, photos to tell community’s story

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Impact.Edition and Good Miami Project present “Who Is Miami,” a first-of-its-kind multimedia exhibition framed in bus stop shelters across Miami-Dade neighborhoods. On Apr. 23, almost 200 guests joined the inaugural gallery preview at the Main Library. Viewers can learn more about the changemakers-in-portrait by...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Positive people in Pinecrest : Jordan Finkle

Miami Palmetto Senior High School junior Jordan Finkle attends high school, is enrolled in FLVS classes, and earns credits through Miami-Dade College as a dual enrollment student. Finkle earned a math and science ACT score in the top 1 percent of the country. Finkle’s college professor recognized his strong math...
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Can’t Run Pinecrest Through Referendum

In the Village of Pinecrest, like in the rest of the country, we have representative democracy. We vote people into office to represent our values, our vision and our goals. If we don’t like the results, we vote them out. It’s that simple and easy. Since its incorporation,...
PINECREST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Tri-Rail: What a Train Wreck!

For the past several months, we have reported on the utter failure of the Tri-Rail so-called leadership team of Steven Abrams, Diane Hernandez Del Calvo and Teresa Moore. At Tri-Rail’s Board meeting, Diane Hernandez Del Calvo presented next year’s budget for approval. Tri-Rail expects to spend $111 million this year but budgeted $139 million for next year. A 20% increase over this years’ expenses. One may find that understandable considering Tri-Rail is finally expected to start its new service to Miami Central next year. However, Ms. Hernandez Del Calvo made it clear that this 20% increase did not include any money for the new service as Tri-Rail doesn’t know how much the new service to downtown will cost.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Positive people in Pinecrest : Gavin Diaz

Westminster Christian School graduate Gavin Diaz often volunteered for the University of Miami football team, charting plays and doing the offensive statistics for the away team. Diaz’s dad, Manny Diaz, was the head coach, so he spent a lot of time on the sidelines both at practice and during games.
PINECREST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy