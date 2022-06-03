Palm Beach Ambassador welcomes Wounded Veterans Relief Fund

For the past several months, we have reported on the utter failure of the Tri-Rail so-called leadership team of Steven Abrams, Diane Hernandez Del Calvo and Teresa Moore. At Tri-Rail’s Board meeting, Diane Hernandez Del Calvo presented next year’s budget for approval. Tri-Rail expects to spend $111 million this year but budgeted $139 million for next year. A 20% increase over this years’ expenses. One may find that understandable considering Tri-Rail is finally expected to start its new service to Miami Central next year. However, Ms. Hernandez Del Calvo made it clear that this 20% increase did not include any money for the new service as Tri-Rail doesn’t know how much the new service to downtown will cost.

