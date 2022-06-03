ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Parks and Rec offering summer Tennis Clinic series

 3 days ago

The Galesburg Parks and Recreation Division’s Lakeside Recreation Facility is offering...

KWQC

Rockridge softball becomes first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A golden age for Rockridge softball just keeps getting better. The Rockets came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Freeburg in 11 innings in the 2A State Championship game. The Rockets have won 65 games in a row and are the first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons. Watch highlights in the video player.
DAVENPORT, IA
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Galesburg, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Forreston drops state semifinal game

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been a postseason of comebacks for Forreston’s softball team, but not this time. Friday afternoon the Cardinals lost their Class 1A State Semifinal game to #1 Casey-Westfield 4-0. The Cardinals were limited to three hits by C-W pitcher Paige Cutright. Cutright pitched all seven innings. She struck out eight batters, and she […]
FORRESTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Shrimp And Craft Beer On The Menu At Princeton Festival

Princeton's “Shrimpfest & Brew Hullabaloo” is happening this Saturday from 11 until 10 at Rotary Park. You can enjoy fried and grilled shrimp all day while sipping on some craft beer. There's also live music including a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. Starved Rock Media is a sponsor of...
PRINCETON, IL
KWQC

Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians. The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown. You can find more information about parking...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Davenport woman wins $50,000 from scratch ticket

CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Lottery announced a Davenport woman has won the top prize in the “Explore Iowa” scratch ticket game. Christine Sanders won $50,000 on the $5 scratch game. She bought the winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart on North Harrison...
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
Tennis
Sports
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
KWQC

2 injured in Davenport shooting Saturday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Davenport, according to police. Officials say police responded to the 100 block of West Third Street at about 1:27 a.m. for reports of shots fired, and an individual injured by gunfire. Officers on scene found a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both injured with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire and Police responded to a house fire near the intersection of West Third Street and North Pine street Saturday. The fire started at about 1:25 p.m., according to neighbors. Police say all occupants left the building safely. TV6 crew on scene say there was...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Being the son of a veterinarian

As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself contemplating the veterinarians in my life. You see, I’ve been blessed with two veterinarians – my father and my wife. Growing up, I was always “Doc Reeder’s boy.”. Together we would ride from farm to farm across Knox...
WARREN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pool closed temporarily because of vandalism

Because of an act of vandalism resulting in the Riverview Municipal Pool, Clinton, having to be drained according to the Model Aquatic Health Code regulations, the opening day for the pool (which was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, will be delayed until further notice, a news release from the city says.
CLINTON, IA

