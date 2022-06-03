Numerous Nuisance Notices Served in Kenton

BATH TOWNSHIP — An investigation is continuing into the cause of a fire Saturday night at the Lima Ford Engine Plant. According to a release from the Bath Township Fire Department, at 9:33 p.m., firefighters were notified of the fire at the plant, located at 1155 Bible Road. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming through doors on the Sugar Street side of the plant. The plant’s internal fire protection system had extinguished the majority of the fire, but firefighters remained on the scene to get the fire totally under control, which was accomplished within 30 minutes. Also called to assist were the Lima Fire Department and the American Township Fire Department, and units remained on the scene for two and a half hours.

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO