ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Numerous Nuisance Notices Served in Kenton

By Artist
wktn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenton Police Officers handed out a number of nuisance notices on Thursday. There were a total of 16 notices served at residences and properties around the city. The owners were given notice to cut down high grass and weeds. Some also were informed to remove junk vehicles...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

County woman catches robbery in progress

A county woman and some friends caught a male breaking into her vehicle Sunday morning around 3 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Miami Avenue for an active vehicle break-in. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who advised that she was unsure what may have...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Speeding West Liberty teen charged with OVI

A West Liberty teen was charged with OVI following a traffic stop Sunday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports they were patrolling the area of State Route 508 and County Road 62 when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 508. Deputies clocked...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County. Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenton, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Kenton, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Seriously Injured in June 3 Crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two vehicle crash that occurred this past Friday June 3 at the intersection of County Road 145 and Township Road 110. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Makayla Jolliff, of Kenton, was driving west on 110, and she failed to stop for a stop sign at 145.
KENTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Nuisance#Kenton Police Officers#Bslnc Inc#Robert E
peakofohio.com

Montana woman lodged in Logan County Jail on a felony drug charge

A Montana woman was arrested on a felony drug charge late Sunday afternoon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they observed a vehicle with an expired tag at the intersection of South Main Street and Gunntown Road. A traffic stop was initiated in the Walmart parking lot. Deputies identified the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Three Area Blood Drives Scheduled in June

There are three blood drives scheduled around the region this month. The first is two weeks from today on Monday June 20 from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church in Kenton. The next one will be Wednesday June 22 from 2 until 7pm at the McVitty Memorial VFW...
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sent-trib.com

BG woman cited for endangering children

A Bowling Green woman has been cited for child endangering after police responded to a report of a lost child. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers responded to a call of a child found walking in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street around 9:30 a.m. May 28.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three arrested for narcotics operation in Bucyrus trailer home

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of three Ohioans accused of selling and using narcotics at a trailer home. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies issued a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of Sherman Street in Bucyrus on Friday […]
BUCYRUS, OH
Lima News

Ford engine plant fire under investigation

BATH TOWNSHIP — An investigation is continuing into the cause of a fire Saturday night at the Lima Ford Engine Plant. According to a release from the Bath Township Fire Department, at 9:33 p.m., firefighters were notified of the fire at the plant, located at 1155 Bible Road. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming through doors on the Sugar Street side of the plant. The plant’s internal fire protection system had extinguished the majority of the fire, but firefighters remained on the scene to get the fire totally under control, which was accomplished within 30 minutes. Also called to assist were the Lima Fire Department and the American Township Fire Department, and units remained on the scene for two and a half hours.
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Two teens missing from the same residence in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for two missing teens from the same residence in Gahanna, Ohio. Lane Watson, 15-years-old, and Curtis Watson, 17-years-old. According to Police Lane and Curtis are from the same residence in Gahanna and may be together. Lane was last...
GAHANNA, OH
wktn.com

Columbus Grove Woman Seriously Injured in Putnam County Crash

A Columbus Grove woman suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Putnam County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52 year old Jodi Culp was a passenger in a vehicle that ended up off the left side of the road while traveling east on State Route 15 and struck a utility pole.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Joel M. Stephens was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count of possession of drugs. He must successfully complete the Hardin County Recovery Court and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Participants Sought for 4th of July Parade in Kenton

Participants are wanted for the Hardin County Freedom Fest 4th of July parade. Lineup will be at 9am on July 4 at the Mary Lou Johnson Library and St. John’s Church area in Kenton. It will start at 10am. All participants are welcome including bands, floats, cars, tractors, groups,...
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy