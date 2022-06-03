ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From KISS to 'The Addams Family': The Best 'Scooby-Doo!' Crossovers You Just Have to See

By Michael John Petty
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery few cartoon heroes have had the opportunity to cross over with dozens of fictional characters, alternate universes, and even real-world celebrities and stars, but one of the most notable has to be the world's most famous mystery-solving dog out there, Scooby-Doo! With Mindy Kaling's Velma-centered adult animated series and a...

collider.com

