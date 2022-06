They were staying very close to homes, but fortunately there were no serious bear-human conflicts. This time. This week's news from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks called to mind a grim story we posted about a fatal grizzly bear mauling just 11 months ago, near Ovando, less than 50 miles from where these captures occurred. And while these two bears didn't necessarily appear to pose a major threat, their presence could not be ignored and proactive measures were taken to prevent conflicts in this rural neighborhood.

BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO