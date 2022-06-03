ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Woman sentenced to 30 years in drunk driving crash that killed 28-year-old man

By WAFB Staff
 3 days ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - A St. James Parish woman was sentenced on Tuesday, May 31 in connection to a 2020 drunk driving...

