ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Suicides spike as NCAA athletes struggle with exhaustion, anxiety and more

By Adam Winkler
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffOvP_0fzSBuCI00

A recent survey conducted by the NCAA reveals college athletes are dealing with exhaustion, anxiety, and depression nearly twice as much now than before the pandemic began. Aside from the impacts of COVID-19, the pressures from success, scholarships, and sponsorships have attributed to a mental health crisis in college sports.

Nicole Mendes, a two-time NCAA softball champion and an Olympian from Houston, has reached the highest levels of her sport. She understands it isn't enough.

"As athletes, you know you will never be perfect," Mendes admitted. "But you will die trying to climb that hill to reach perfection."

The last part of Mendes' statement is tragically true.

Several NCAA athletes have died by suicide in 2022, including former James Madison University catcher Lauren Bernett. Mendes, with Oklahoma, played against Bernett in last year's Women's College World Series.

"These girls, these athletes, these people on college campuses are struggling," Mendes said.

Kierstin Collins, a licensed mental health professional, works as a sports performance consultant with the Institute of Sports Performance in Houston. Collins works with athletes in all sports, at all levels, including current student-athletes at Houston Baptist University.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mental health: Where to find help and resources in the Greater Houston area

"I wish I could say I'm surprised we're seeing more of it," Collins said. "The access the public has to a collegiate student-athlete, who, let's be honest, is an 18-, 19- or 20-year-old kid and has been thrown into independence, extra responsibility, and elite sports for the first time in their whole life, has grown exponentially."

Collins, who swam for the University of Texas, admits she dealt with her own mental health challenges as a student-athlete.

"I didn't know what to call what I was struggling with because nobody was talking about it," Collins said.

Mendes had a similar experience during the beginning of her sophomore year.

"I was coming off a national championship. I was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. I led the team in batting average," Mendes said. "I think I was overwhelmed by my own personal expectations. It took a long time to break down and open up to a few of my teammates, to my coaches, and to my parents."

Mendes is proud of the progress she has made on her mental health journey, noting that visits with counselors, psychologists, and her inner circle have helped. These are critical resources Collins said every athlete should be able to access.

"If we're taking a proactive approach, it means preparation for the new demands as a student-athlete and routine care as a part of being a student-athlete before there's a major issue or injury," Collins said.

Like treating physical injuries, mental health is part of making sure your body is ready to perform at the highest level.

"In order to be the best mentally, you have to be functioning at 100%," Mendes said.

Only 47% of female athletes feel mental health is a priority for their athletic department. The NCAA constitution mandates each school create an environment that reinforces the need for and encourages the availability of resources for physical and mental health concerns within athletics.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 4

Related
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Leads the Nation in This Statistic and It Needs to Change

According to the National Safety Council, "on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle." Texas is the leader in these deaths, totaling 133 since 1998. As of May 20th, 2022, that number sadly moved to 134 when a 10-month-old baby girl died in Houston. The temperature was 90 degrees outside.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
State
Oklahoma State
Houston, TX
Sports
dailybusinesspost.com

Why Wisdom Teeth Removal In Houston Is A Necessity

How much does wisdom teeth removal cost in Houston? The costs of dental procedures in Houston are some of the lowest compared to other cities across the nation, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to save on the cost of wisdom teeth removal in Houston. If you want to get the job done fast and cheap, our Houston dentist has some suggestions on how to do just that when it comes to your wisdom teeth houston tx.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Winkler
Maryland Daily Record

Nephew Tommy Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles. Father – Thomas Wesley Miles Sr. Wife/Spouse Name: Jacqueline Miles (m. 2016) Kids/Children Name: Yes (Jhordyn Miles, Sydnei Miles, Thomas Miles III) Profession: Comedian, actor and producer. Net Worth: $12 million. Last Updated: June 2022. Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles was...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Suicide#College Athletes
ABC13 Houston

Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston can help you get the smile you've always wanted!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our June 6 episode we will highlight Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specilaized in provideing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
HOUSTON, TX
Elle

Another Texas School Shooting, And I've Been There

Four years ago, I spoke with Santa Fe High School senior Tyler Cruz after his 17-year-old classmate opened fire in the art room, killing eight fellow students and two teachers. “You never know who or what will be taken away from you,” Cruz told me at the time. “You can literally be shot and die at random in a second, as I’ve come to learn.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros hosting job fair this weekend for potential employees

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a part-time or full-time job? Well you can apply to work with the Houston Astros this weekend. The organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. You'll need to enter through the premium entrance gate, located in the diamond lot.)
HOUSTON, TX
pvamu.edu

PVAMU architecture students’ winning design could be a game-changer following natural disasters

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 2, 2022) – Seeking an alternative to FEMA trailers after the next climate catastrophe visits Houston’s historically segregated neighborhoods, students in the School of Architecture at Prairie View A&M University designed a single-family accessory dwelling unit that was selected as a winner in the student category of the City of Houston ADU|HOU Design Competition.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Click2Houston.com

Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy