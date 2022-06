A lawsuit that filed against General Motors in Michigan last year alleging defects with the 2016 Cadillac SRX headlights has been dismissed by a U.S. District Court judge. This suit, which was filed by a Virginia-based plaintiff in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan last year, alleges the 2016 model-year Cadillac SRX has faulty headlights with seals that can wear out prematurely, allowing moisture to enter the casing and damage the internal electronic components. This is the same alleged problem that has been covered by GM Authority in the past and is widely discussed in our comment sections. While the majority of vehicles believed to be affected by this purported issue are from the 2010 to 2015 model years, this plaintiff’s vehicle is from the 2016 model year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO