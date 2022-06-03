'Where were you?': TikTok shows veteran in pain confronting Uvalde police at granddaughter's funeral

Nothing can take away the pain of losing a loved one. The agony is especially intense when you’ve lost a child in a senseless act of violence. The Uvalde, Texas community is still reeling from the deaths of 21 people, 19 of whom are children, in a school shooting in May 2022. As they prepare to bury the victims, funeral resources were stretched beyond capacity in the small town. Trey Ganem is one professional who answered the call for help from the Texas Funeral Directors Association.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO