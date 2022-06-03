OSP Holding 170th Cadet Class Signing Day

(Marion) On a bright, sunny day under stunning blue skies, Marion Technical College held its 50th annual spring graduation ceremony. As graduates circled campus with friends and family members, cheered on my faculty and staff, Marion Tech honored the 369 students graduating with 432 degrees and certificates. These graduates came from 24 Ohio counties and ranged in age from 17 to 64 years old. A total of 14 College Credit Plus students graduated with certificates or associate degrees before they graduated from high school. Ten veterans were also among the graduates on Friday, May 13, 2022.

