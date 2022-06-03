ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

OSP Holding 170th Cadet Class Signing Day

By Artist
wktn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State Highway Patrol will kick off the 170th Cadet Class with a signing day. Recruits will gather...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Participants Sought for 4th of July Parade in Kenton

Participants are wanted for the Hardin County Freedom Fest 4th of July parade. Lineup will be at 9am on July 4 at the Mary Lou Johnson Library and St. John’s Church area in Kenton. It will start at 10am. All participants are welcome including bands, floats, cars, tractors, groups,...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Marion Technical College Celebrates Class of 2022

(Marion) On a bright, sunny day under stunning blue skies, Marion Technical College held its 50th annual spring graduation ceremony. As graduates circled campus with friends and family members, cheered on my faculty and staff, Marion Tech honored the 369 students graduating with 432 degrees and certificates. These graduates came from 24 Ohio counties and ranged in age from 17 to 64 years old. A total of 14 College Credit Plus students graduated with certificates or associate degrees before they graduated from high school. Ten veterans were also among the graduates on Friday, May 13, 2022.
MARION, OH
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Columbus Grove Woman Seriously Injured in Putnam County Crash

A Columbus Grove woman suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Putnam County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 52 year old Jodi Culp was a passenger in a vehicle that ended up off the left side of the road while traveling east on State Route 15 and struck a utility pole.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Findlay, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Findlay, OH
wktn.com

Three Area Blood Drives Scheduled in June

There are three blood drives scheduled around the region this month. The first is two weeks from today on Monday June 20 from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church in Kenton. The next one will be Wednesday June 22 from 2 until 7pm at the McVitty Memorial VFW...
KENTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Wapakoneta next week

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Sunday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held next week in Wapakoneta. The locations of the checkpoints will be announced in advance in accordance with state law. >>Deputies investigating fatal crash in Mercer Co. Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Average Gas Price Getting Closer to $5 a Gallon

Gas prices in our region have increased dramatically from two weeks ago. According to AAA, the average in Hardin County today is $4.86 a gallon. That’s an increase of 49 cents from two weeks ago. The lowest average price in our region is 4.79 a gallon found in Allen,...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
peakofohio.com

Speeding West Liberty teen charged with OVI

A West Liberty teen was charged with OVI following a traffic stop Sunday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports they were patrolling the area of State Route 508 and County Road 62 when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 508. Deputies clocked...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Ohio deputy dared to participate in students' slip-and-slide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County. Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Day#The Districts#District Headquarters#Academy Class#Findlay Post
ashlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Advocate

Horrific 1930 Ohio Penitentiary fire killed a war veteran

The Greenville Democrat said James J. (J.J.) Webster looked too dignified to be a criminal. “Rather did he appear as a bank clerk,” the paper said. Tall and dark, Webster wore spectacles and a brown business suit at his trial. The prosecution named him leader of a gang that robbed the Hollansburg Bank on July 11, 1923.
GREENVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured after buggy rear-ended in Vinton County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the horse and buggy he was driving was rear-ended in Vinton County Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. The crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on SR-93 in Clinton Township. According to OSHP, the horse and buggy being driven by a […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Dresden man killed in Muskingum County crash

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio -The State Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash in Muskingum County that took the life of 60-year-old Jeffery King of Dresden. The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on State Route 666 when King’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy