The Phillies bottomed out last week, falling to 21-30 on the season and firing manager Joe Girardi. They are now 3-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson. Sunday's 9-7 win over the Angels was an amazing comeback, too. The Phillies were down 5-0 at one point and then were trailing 6-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO