City of College Station Update on WTAW

Bryan ISD’s Fannin elementary school has a new principal. The BISD school board on Monday approved superintendent Ginger Carrabine’s recommendation to promote Fannin assistant principal Linda Taplette. Taplette taught at Fannin, Jones, and Milam elementary schools before starting her eight year run as Fannin assistant principal. Taplette takes...
Changes in how the 2020 census is being administered is bad news in the twin cities. The mayors of Bryan/College Station and a Brazos County commissioner heard an update as members of the policy board of the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization (MPO). MPO director Dan Rudge said that the...
Texas activists announced on Friday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify an initiative to decriminalize marijuana for the local ballot in Harker Heights. That’s the fifth city in the state so far in which organizers say they’ll be able to put cannabis reform before voters this November, and the move comes just about a month after a similar decriminalization measure passed in Austin.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children in Bryan and College Station have a new place to play and grow. The Boys & Girls Club had their ribbon cutting for their new facility, the Newman-Adam Campus on Beck Street in Bryan Friday. They have plenty of new space including a brand new basketball court, kitchen, game and learning areas.
BELTON, Texas — The nearly $174-million dollar bond that just passed last month for Belton ISD is being called into question. A group of parents in the Belton community, who opposed the bonds, are saying officials in the district violated Texas election code and used school resources to advocate for a position in the most recent bond election.
Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - Calls for more donations are being made from one Central Texas city. What started off as a kind gesture for the people of Uvalde snowballed into a city-wide donation from Killeen. “When you’re able to embody someone on a canvass, it for one second, kind of...
Dozens of seniors made themselves at home in the main room of the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center Wednesday morning, as the center reopened to the public. Wednesday’s reopening offered the senior citizens and other members of the community a chance to take a look around the Senior Center, which has gone through some changes in the front room, including the downsizing of the number of books on the bookshelves and overall streamlining of the forms of entertainment available in that space.
The Brenham Police Department says 44-year-old Lateh Yvonne Franklin was located safely over the weekend in Bryan. Authorities said in a missing person alert for Franklin on Thursday that they believed she was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M released a statement on Kyle Rittenhouse's announcement Friday that he wants to attend the university. "He has not been admitted as a student this fall," said Kelly Brown, who is Associate Vice President of Marketing & Communications with the university. Editor's note: This...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group. “I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a...
TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?. There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas...
The Texas A&M association of former students announces a lead gift from a local graduate to the Aggie Park development that is being built to the east of Kyle Field, between the association building and the university center parking garage. Wayne Roberts, class of 1985, made the $8 million dollar...
As my co-worker Melz on the MIC said recently, the Texas holy trinity of companies is Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B. While we only have Whataburger in East Texas, we would certainly love a Buc-ee's and/or a H-E-B in the area (yes, Carthage and Lufkin have an H-E-B but apparently those two don't count.) The co-owner of Buc-ee's is a native of Southeast Texas and will be making a huge donation to his alma mater Texas A&M.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three local teams are heading to the state baseball tournament. China Spring defeated Carthage 3-2 in eight innings on Friday to punch their tickets. It will mark the first state appearance for China Spring in 22 years. Valley Mills outlasted Bosqueville 5-4, also in eight innings,...
WACO, Texas — An early morning fire has ravished a vacant house for the second time this year, officials said. Around 5:59 a.m. this morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Witt, according to the Waco Fire Department. The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.
In its first-ever June job fair, Killeen ISD attracted waves of applicants looking to find the right fit in the school district. “We’re excited to hire quality staff for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources David Manley. Halfway through the four-hour job fair at Harker Heights...
Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell’s Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered the goods, and goodies, to Central Texas for generations. Patriarch Dann Russell, 71, said he and real estate agent Josh Carter welcome offers...
College Station police report a College Station man was killed in a one car crash early Saturday morning. CSPD on Monday identified the driver as 50 year old Vincent Turner. According to CSPD social media, the crash on Holleman near Bee Creek was the result of excessive speed resulting in Turner’s car rolling over.
Feature Photo: A view of a building at the Texas A&M University campus. Image: Texas A&M University/Facebook. College Station (Brazos County) — Texas A&M University has announced that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III — one of the university’s most successful entrepreneurs — is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students.
Comments / 0