City of College Station Update on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheletia Johnson, Supervisor of the Lincoln Recreation Center, visits with WTAW’s Scott...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

marijuanamoment.net

Voters In Five Texas Cities Will Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization In November, Activists Say

Texas activists announced on Friday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify an initiative to decriminalize marijuana for the local ballot in Harker Heights. That’s the fifth city in the state so far in which organizers say they’ll be able to put cannabis reform before voters this November, and the move comes just about a month after a similar decriminalization measure passed in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley dedicates new facility in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children in Bryan and College Station have a new place to play and grow. The Boys & Girls Club had their ribbon cutting for their new facility, the Newman-Adam Campus on Beck Street in Bryan Friday. They have plenty of new space including a brand new basketball court, kitchen, game and learning areas.
BRYAN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Senior Center reopens with new director

Dozens of seniors made themselves at home in the main room of the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center Wednesday morning, as the center reopened to the public. Wednesday’s reopening offered the senior citizens and other members of the community a chance to take a look around the Senior Center, which has gone through some changes in the front room, including the downsizing of the number of books on the bookshelves and overall streamlining of the forms of entertainment available in that space.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING BRENHAM WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN BRYAN

The Brenham Police Department says 44-year-old Lateh Yvonne Franklin was located safely over the weekend in Bryan. Authorities said in a missing person alert for Franklin on Thursday that they believed she was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS IN WASHINGTON CO. BEGIN SATURDAY

Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group. “I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a...
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Cheap family fun options in Central Texas for the summer

TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?. There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas...
TEMPLE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Buc-ee’s Owner Giving Big Money to His Alma Mater in College Station, Texas

As my co-worker Melz on the MIC said recently, the Texas holy trinity of companies is Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B. While we only have Whataburger in East Texas, we would certainly love a Buc-ee's and/or a H-E-B in the area (yes, Carthage and Lufkin have an H-E-B but apparently those two don't count.) The co-owner of Buc-ee's is a native of Southeast Texas and will be making a huge donation to his alma mater Texas A&M.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

Vacant home in Waco catches fire twice in one year: Report

WACO, Texas — An early morning fire has ravished a vacant house for the second time this year, officials said. Around 5:59 a.m. this morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Witt, according to the Waco Fire Department. The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.
WACO, TX
killeenisd.org

Killeen ISD Job Fair Draws a Crowd

In its first-ever June job fair, Killeen ISD attracted waves of applicants looking to find the right fit in the school district. “We’re excited to hire quality staff for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources David Manley. Halfway through the four-hour job fair at Harker Heights...
WacoTrib.com

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell’s Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered the goods, and goodies, to Central Texas for generations. Patriarch Dann Russell, 71, said he and real estate agent Josh Carter welcome offers...
WACO, TX
virtualbx.com

College Station: Buc-ee’s Creator Giving $50 Million for Entrepreneurship Facility at Texas A&M

Feature Photo: A view of a building at the Texas A&M University campus. Image: Texas A&M University/Facebook. College Station (Brazos County) — Texas A&M University has announced that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III — one of the university’s most successful entrepreneurs — is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

