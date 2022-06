Central Nebraskans enjoyed watching fabulous cars and friendly people cruising through several communities Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th during the NRCA Tour Nebraska “driving event” covering 600 miles in two days. Hundreds of cars traveled to Valentine and back to North Platte on Saturday. Leaving North Platte bright and early on Sunday, the drivers guided their dream cars and pickups to Arnold and community members provided refreshments and snacks at the Arnold Community Building. Broken Bow was the next destination and then on to Ord. The tour then traveled through Loup City, ending their trip at Kearney.

