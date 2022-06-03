Chelsea summer transfers: Potential starting XI for 2022/23

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku might be much clearer about his future this week after his lawyer meets with the new Chelsea owners. We all know the situation by now, and it is far from ideal for all parties involved. But it looks clear that Lukaku wants to jump the Chelsea ship and return to Inter Milan this summer. However, the problem facing him is that any deal looks really difficult to get done this transfer window.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO