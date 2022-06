After years of dealing with anorexia, Bridget Malcolm is marking milestones in her recovery that she never thought were possible. The former Victoria's Secret model, 30, has been open over the last four years about the body shaming she experienced in the industry and how it led to a severe eating disorder that she's slowing healing from. Now about five years into the recovery process, Malcolm is living in "complete acceptance" of her body and enjoying the strength gains she couldn't have imagined at the height of her anorexia.

