Muskegon, MI

Orchard View soccer standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for May 23-28

By Josh VanDyke
MLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSKEGON – The Orchard View girls soccer team will be competing for a Division 3 district championship later tonight and one of the key players to watch in their matchup against Newaygo will be forward Nadalia Mendiola. The talented goal scorer for the Cardinals is coming off a...

www.mlive.com

#Girls Soccer#All Of This#Division 3#Orchard View#Cardinals#The Muskegon Chronicle
