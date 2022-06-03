ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football offers eighth grader Kharon ‘Buck’ Craig

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Rutgers football has offered an athlete from Connecticut, Kharon ‘Buck’ Craig. He is an eighth-grader set to attend Avon Old Farms in the fall.

That’s right…a 15-year-old who would be scrutinized at a movie theater for trying to see a PG-13 movie is holding an offer from a Big Ten program…

The 5-foot-11 Craig plays as a running back and a defensive back. Rutgers football represents his first offer and reportedly, he becomes the first middle school football player in Connecticut’s history to receive a Power Five offer.

Craig was offered in person after participating in the Rutgers football camp on June 1. He was offered as a running back.

On Thursday, he also received offers from Ole Miss, UMass and, of course, Pittsburgh.

He is, not surprisingly, a tremendous athlete. He certainly boasts impressive size and strength, but is fluid as a route runner and has good footwork. Craig can outrace his opposition with his speed and overpower with his strength.

Craig tweeted about the offer on Thursday:

The offer for Craig certainly is an interesting note in what has been a busy end of the week for Rutgers football. On Wednesday, three-star Dante Barone, a top 25 player in New Jersey and a standout at The Hun School , (Princeton, N.J.) committed to Rutgers football.

On Thursday, wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite (Holy Trinity; Hicksville, N.Y.) and safety Ian Strong (Melville, N.Y.) committed to Rutgers football.

