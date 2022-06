A lot has happened in the last couple of weeks. What's your take on what has happened in the broader markets, and specifically, the stablecoin market?. First and foremost, we saw a failed attempt in Luna to run an algorithmic stablecoin at a global scale. Since then, we've seen investors flee to regulated stablecoins that use a centralized asset-backed model. Let's call that a flight to safety.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO