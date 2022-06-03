ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Historic Camden Announces Summer Camps

 4 days ago

Historic Camden Foundation is excited to announce the return their Summer Camp series. Each camp will be 6pm-9pm beginning on June 10th and occurring each Friday...

Church Fundraiser This Weekend

The Saint Mary Magdalene Anglican Church at 914 Market Street in Camden hosts their annual yard and BBQ sale from 8am-3pm on Saturday June 11th. The yard sale will include household goods and more. The BBQ sale will include: pulled pork BBQ (includes sauce) or 2lbs Baby Back Ribs (includes sauce). There will also be a bounce house and playground for children accompanied by an adult. All proceeds go to Community Outreach. For more information, call 803-227-2197.
CAMDEN, SC
Downtown Camden Program Hosts Small Business Workshops

Small business workshops return in person at the Camden branch of the Kershaw County Library this summer, after having been virtual for the last two years. City of Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta will lead four workshops for small business owners and any member of the public wishing to attend. The Downtown Camden Main Street Program is a certified Google Partner. Workshops will be held on alternate Wednesdays in June and July, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. All workshops are free to attend in person at the Camden Library Branch, 1304 Broad Street. The individual programs will be June 8 – Getting Your Business Online, June 22 – Building Your Brand, July 6 – Basics of Google Ads, and July 20 – Use YouTube to Grow Your Business. For more information, visit www.kershawcountylibrary.org or www.cityofcamden.org/businessresources.
CAMDEN, SC
CCTC Receives Large Donation

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation is the recent recipient of one of the largest gifts in the school’s history. When Kershaw resident Robert S. Whitaker passed away, he left the bulk of his estate in trust for the benefit of his wife, Helen B. Whitaker, during her lifetime with the ultimate distribution designated for higher education scholarships for Kershaw County students in need. After Mrs. Whitaker’s passing in 2020, CCTC Foundation Board member and attorney William Cox helped coordinate the gift for the Foundation. In May 2022, the CCTC Foundation was awarded a check for $216,500 from the Whitaker Trust.
KERSHAW, SC
Gold Mine Cruisers in Kershaw Saturday

The Gold Mine Cruisers are hosting a cruise-in in Downtown Kershaw from 4pm-until on Saturday June 11th. Come and bring your show cars, sport cars, trucks, hot rods, rat rods, motorcycles, tractors, and projects. If you like it, bring it. For more information, contact Mike Terry at 803-427-2521.
KERSHAW, SC
City
Camden, SC
Weekend Car Accident Claims Life

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call Saturday afternoon around 1:56pm of a single car motor vehicle accident on Highway 97 and Champion Rd in Liberty Hill. 51 year old Stephanie Houston of Fort Lawn a passenger in the car, was transported to Prisma Health Richland she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Houston was wearing a seat belt.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

