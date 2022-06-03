Kennebunk, Maine is Home to The Oldest Inn in The Country
By Brittany Rose
94.9 HOM
3 days ago
If you're planning a trip to Kennebunk, Maine, why not stay somewhere that has seen hundreds of years of history? If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, book your stay at the Seaside Inn in Kennebunk, Maine. Thrillist assembled a list of the oldest surviving business in every U.S....
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
After what felt like an endless winter that carried into spring, we're finally in the middle of perfect hiking weather along Maine trails. Even though we're in June, the weather hasn't reached the brutal humid hot days yet, but it's also not so chilly where you'll freeze on the trails as well.
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
Restaurants and stores close down all the time, it's an unfortunate thing that happens. In Scarborough, Maine, new places are popping up like crazy (especially with the development of The Downs). The Downs has a lot of stores and restaurants that they are planning to open. There has been a...
Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
Coastal Maine has recently seen a series of older hotels transformed for more sophisticated visitors. Now it’s becoming yet another hipster haven this summer with the mid-June opening of The Wanderer in Kennebunk. Located near some of Maine’s best beaches, this 17-cottage resort has a pool lounge, “free breakfast goodie bags,” and classic cruiser bikes for guest use. As a cue for the kind of traveler who should come, there’s a 1965 Land Rover Series ll 88 packing surfboards and parked on the property, an irresistible Instagram backdrop.
GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, Maine — The UArctic Assembly held its first ever meeting in the lower 48 states, and chose Portland as its host. Senator Angus King co-chairs the Senate arctic caucus and helped bring the assembly to Maine. UArctic is a network of colleges and institutions within arctic countries. The...
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Phoebe, Annie and Silver are far from their wild, western home but not for much longer. The trio of neglected, untamed mustang horses rescued from a southern Maine farm last summer will soon be headed back to the other side of the Rocky Mountains, where they came from. There, they will be set loose to live out their natural lives, galloping free, on a 9,000 acre wild horse preserve.
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
BOSTON — Large helicopters were seen flying in the sky over New England on Monday. A traffic camera captured video of four choppers zipping over drivers on the Expressway as they flew in the direction of downtown Boston. People in Methuen, Medford, and Easton also reported seeing the helicopters...
A home AND an island for under $400,000? What's the catch?. First, let's tell you all about this fabulous island and home. According to WCVB, the island is Duck Ledges Island northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast. There are no trees so the views of the Gulf of Maine are pretty spectacular.
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
Coastal Southern Maine probably doesn't get discussed enough. It never seems to be in the same conversation as Maine's other beautiful hotspots. However, it's right there with any area in this state. From the New Hampshire border to Camp Ellis, the coast is loaded with incredible beaches, inlets, cute towns,...
Have you ever met someone at the grocery store, at a bar, or simply in passing and you kick yourself for not getting their name, their socials, or their number? Well, there is Craigslist for that. Each and every day there are new posts under “Missed Connections”. They explain where...
Portland made a quick about face after learning that trying to please everyone usually doesn't work. Food trucks along the Eastern Prom have grown in popularity over the past few years. Some of that popularity was spurred by Covid when food trucks were the perfect safe distanced night out. But problems came with so many food trucks. Noise, parking, and trash quickly became problems Portland has been trying to fairly deal with.
Comments / 1