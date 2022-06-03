Arkansas ends work week with another gas average record of $4.28
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A nickel may not seem like a big deal, but when it comes to gas prices, it could make a big difference. Arkansas is ending the work week with a five-cent increase overnight, setting another record high.
AAA officials reported that the average gas price in the state jumped to $4.28 per gallon.
Drivers in Lafayette County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.58 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $4.05 per gallon.
Gas prices in the Pine Bluff, Hot Springs and the Little Rock metro area set another record Friday. Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average $4.30 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.25 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area paying an average of $4.24 per gallon.Rising gas prices continue to impact businesses
Diesel fuel in the Natural State also rose to $5.19 per gallon.
Another record was set for the national average price of regular gas. The national price average jumped to $4.76, up 16 cents since last week.
To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.
