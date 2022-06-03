ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas ends work week with another gas average record of $4.28

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A nickel may not seem like a big deal, but when it comes to gas prices, it could make a big difference. Arkansas is ending the work week with a five-cent increase overnight, setting another record high.

AAA officials reported that the average gas price in the state jumped to $4.28 per gallon.

Drivers in Lafayette County are paying the most in the state with an average of $4.58 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $4.05 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Pine Bluff, Hot Springs and the Little Rock metro area set another record Friday. Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average $4.30 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.25 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area paying an average of $4.24 per gallon.

Rising gas prices continue to impact businesses

Diesel fuel in the Natural State also rose to $5.19 per gallon.

Another record was set for the national average price of regular gas. The national price average jumped to $4.76, up 16 cents since last week.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

