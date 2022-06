Burlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a Two-Vehicle Crash at the intersection of Gardner Road and State Route 20 around 12:30 p.m. on June 5th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 83-year old Mary Miller of Burlington was traveling Northbound on Gardner Road in a 1998 Buick when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Gardner Road and State Route 20. Troopers say as her vehicle entered the highway after not stopping at the stop sign it was struck by a 2008 Kia Sedona being driven by 66-year old Kippert Jacob of Sedro-Woolley who was traveling Eastbound on State Route 20.

