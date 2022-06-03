ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

KCSD Board To Meet on June 7th

 4 days ago

Kershaw County School District Board will meet on June 7th at 6pm inside the back...

Related
kool1027.com

Downtown Camden Program Hosts Small Business Workshops

Small business workshops return in person at the Camden branch of the Kershaw County Library this summer, after having been virtual for the last two years. City of Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta will lead four workshops for small business owners and any member of the public wishing to attend. The Downtown Camden Main Street Program is a certified Google Partner. Workshops will be held on alternate Wednesdays in June and July, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. All workshops are free to attend in person at the Camden Library Branch, 1304 Broad Street. The individual programs will be June 8 – Getting Your Business Online, June 22 – Building Your Brand, July 6 – Basics of Google Ads, and July 20 – Use YouTube to Grow Your Business. For more information, visit www.kershawcountylibrary.org or www.cityofcamden.org/businessresources.
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

CCTC Receives Large Donation

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation is the recent recipient of one of the largest gifts in the school’s history. When Kershaw resident Robert S. Whitaker passed away, he left the bulk of his estate in trust for the benefit of his wife, Helen B. Whitaker, during her lifetime with the ultimate distribution designated for higher education scholarships for Kershaw County students in need. After Mrs. Whitaker’s passing in 2020, CCTC Foundation Board member and attorney William Cox helped coordinate the gift for the Foundation. In May 2022, the CCTC Foundation was awarded a check for $216,500 from the Whitaker Trust.
KERSHAW, SC
kool1027.com

Church Fundraiser This Weekend

The Saint Mary Magdalene Anglican Church at 914 Market Street in Camden hosts their annual yard and BBQ sale from 8am-3pm on Saturday June 11th. The yard sale will include household goods and more. The BBQ sale will include: pulled pork BBQ (includes sauce) or 2lbs Baby Back Ribs (includes sauce). There will also be a bounce house and playground for children accompanied by an adult. All proceeds go to Community Outreach. For more information, call 803-227-2197.
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Former school district employee charged with tax evasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of tax evasion, according to the SC Department of Revenue. LOCAL FIRST | Woman shot at Columbia apartment complex. Officials say David Cortez Marshall Jr., 31, is accused of not reporting more than $1 million...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Orangeburg County man charged with tax evasion

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Agents with the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested and charged an Orangeburg County man with three counts of tax evasion. David Cortez Marshall, Jr. 31, who operated technology company Level 8 Communications, LLC, is accused of failing to report $1.1 million in company sales over a period of three years. According […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Nearly 200 built-to-rent townhomes planned for southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA — Built-to-rent neighborhoods, a new residential real estate trend, could be coming to one of Columbia's major retail corridors. If approved by city government, developers plan to break ground on 91 duplexes, a total of 182 units, as early as the end of the year. But rather than...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Tiny homes proposed by Augusta commissioner for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “Tiny homes could fit anyone of any age bracket of any income bracket it’s an affordable option for housing especially in a market where housing is not as affordable as it once was” said District 1 commissioner, Jordan Johnson. Tiny homes are becoming more popular across the country,  and Augusta’s District 1 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Camden man drowns in Kershaw County lake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man drowned in Lake Wateree Wednesday night. The Kershaw County Coroner David West said the 54-year-old victim was from Camden. He was identified as Douglas Belton Jr. West said Belton was at the Buck Hill Landing on the Lugoff side of the lake with...
CAMDEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcsd Board#Bethune Elementary School#Kc School Board
News19 WLTX

Woman shot at pool at apartment complex in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating after a woman was shot at a pool at a Columbia apartment complex. The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the Redpoint Columbia Apartments at 1050 Southern Drive. Those units are between Bluff Road and Shop Road. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver involved in I-85 pursuit found dead in Lake Hartwell

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are working to identify a man found dead in Lake Hartwell after a chase and crash. Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph. The car, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Check your tickets! One person playing the Powerball in Columbia has won $50,000. Officials say the winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion located at 2900 Leesburg Road on Saturday. Lottery officials say the winning ticket number is “14 – 16 – 36 – 52 – 60 Powerball: 16.”
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Former gang members addressing recent gun violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Former gang members gathered Thursday night to address the gun violence issue ahead of Saturday's official press conference. "We’re just kings that are standing up now, rolling up our sleeves to fight for our community." On Saturday, they plan to meet with law enforcement,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two juveniles at DJJ sent to the hospital after 'group disturbance'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The injury of two juveniles at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice's detention center on Thursday has led to an investigation by state agents. In a statement, DJJ Director Eden Hendrick confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division would be investigating the incident which happened at the DJJ's Broad River Correctional Center. In what Hendrick called a "group disturbance," two juveniles were sent to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

19 puppies found in woods, some trapped in box in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Casey Whitehead says the dirt roads behind her home in Holly Hill are a common place people dump unwanted dogs. That’s part of the reason she founded R.A.V.E. which stands for Rural Animal Volunteer Effort. She has been working on getting approved as a...
The Post and Courier

Overstocks retailer Crazy Cazboy's closes its Columbia store, citing fuel costs

COLUMBIA — The Midlands just got a little less crazy. Crazy Cazboy's, the overstock retailer that encouraged shoppers to come bargain-hunt in its bins and generated long lines when it opened in 2020, closed its Columbia location on June 1. In a statement on Facebook, the company said that...
WBTW News13

24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim’s sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
FLORENCE, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
tittlepress.com

No prosecution for rape allegation on Sumter County Sheriff Dennis

A review: SLT cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ impressive, fearless Veterans and newcomers to the Sumter Little Theater stage earned a standing ovation for their performance of “Mamma Mia!” a show that was a long time in the making for the theater. The cast and audience danced the night away Wednesday to the Sumter Iris Festival begins Thursday with 4-day schedule of events FESTIVAL SCHEDULE Thursday, May 26 6 pm – Opening ceremony, Garden Street gate – Crowning of the King and Queen, Garden Street gate – Boat rides begin, Garden Street dock – Taste Fourth Fridays to liven up Sumter’s Main Street beginning May 27 Fourth Fridays will return to Main Street to liven up your summer nights. Leigh Newman, downtown development coordinator for the City of Sumter, spoke animatedly about the Fourth Fridays concert series making a comeback. “We’re super excited.

