KCSD Board To Meet on June 7th

Small business workshops return in person at the Camden branch of the Kershaw County Library this summer, after having been virtual for the last two years. City of Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta will lead four workshops for small business owners and any member of the public wishing to attend. The Downtown Camden Main Street Program is a certified Google Partner. Workshops will be held on alternate Wednesdays in June and July, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. All workshops are free to attend in person at the Camden Library Branch, 1304 Broad Street. The individual programs will be June 8 – Getting Your Business Online, June 22 – Building Your Brand, July 6 – Basics of Google Ads, and July 20 – Use YouTube to Grow Your Business. For more information, visit www.kershawcountylibrary.org or www.cityofcamden.org/businessresources.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO