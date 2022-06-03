ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Want This Maine Island, Home for Under $400K? The Seller Has One Surprising Request First

By Lori Voornas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A home AND an island for under $400,000? What's the catch?. First, let's tell you all about this fabulous island and home. According to WCVB, the island is Duck Ledges Island northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast. There are no trees so the views of the Gulf of Maine are...

therealdeal.com

Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers

A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market. The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed...
ADDISON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor COVID testing site to close Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Fire June 2nd

Bar Harbor firefighters were toned out on Thursday night, June 2nd to respond to a fire in a building at 24 North Graff Road in Bar Harbor. Firefighters from Bar Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert responded to the fire, with firefighters from Trenton covering the Island in the event there was another call.
BAR HARBOR, ME
westobserver.com

10 ways to make it a true New England summer

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Restoring the world’s last Shaker herb house

A by-the-numbers look at a unique building’s impending facelift at New Gloucester’s Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. Approximate age of the Herb House at Sabbathday Lake, where the utopian religious community built the timber-frame structure (or maybe adapted an existing one) no later than 1824, records show, for drying and processing herbs. With clapboards on three sides, wood shingles on the other, and a cedar-shake roof, it’s a utilitarian three-story building and the last Shaker herb house in the country. When a restoration expert from Berwick’s Preservation Timber Framing visited last year, she was at a loss to categorize it. “It is rare to encounter a frame of this age that was not a residence, barn, place of worship, or municipal building,” she wrote. “Unique and significant.” Keep reading.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Brother Shucker serves cold fresh oysters from a food truck

ROCKPORT−Brother Shucker is a new fixture in Rockport and beyond the cheeky name, the food truck offers something no other food truck in the Midcoast has ever offered: fresh, raw oysters shucked on site. Zak Kuras moved to Maine in 2016 and started oyster farming on the Damariscotta River,...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Maine cat in need of forever home

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
THOMASTON, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Algae blooms prompt advisories for two bodies of water in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials are warning of potentially dangerous algae blooms at two bodies of water with popular recreation areas. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Friday said it detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — at Mascoma Lake and Goose Pond. The department is advising visitors to avoid contact with the water and to keep pets away.
SCIENCE
mdislander.com

Sarah Phelps named Miss Maine Earth USA

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Experts say you should prepare for home heating oil costs this summer

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Most people are prepared to switch off the heat for a few months, as the summer season is about to kick in. Financial advisor for Maine Credit Union League, Jen Burke, says this can also be a time to start saving for those home heating bills that will hit this fall and winter.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

June 4-5th, 2022 events around Maine

There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Long Lost Attraction: The Infamous Haunted Mansion at Funtown in Saco, Maine

It may be one of those childhood memories that you can't shake. A family trip to Funtown in the late 80s through the early-to-mid 90s was filled with a few crystal clear memories as your approached the park. You'd see the rollercoaster, the log flume, and something else that unmistakably caught your eye. A somewhat dilapidated gray-greenish house with boarded up windows. It wasn't there by mistake. No, that was the Haunted Mansion, a short-lived but beloved attraction for so many Funtown visitors for a decade.
SACO, ME
observer-me.com

Newport residents worried black dust from defunct railroad is harmful

NEWPORT — Camp owners and residents are concerned that a dark dust stirred up by recreational vehicles on a nearby multiuse trail and settling on their properties and Sebasticook Lake could be harmful to their health. Miles of old railbeds have been converted into trails for recreational use across...
Food & Wine

This Maine Bakery's Pizza Is So Popular, You Have to Win a Lottery to Even Place an Order

Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
MAINE STATE
Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

