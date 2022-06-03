ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Launched Off Ship Canal Bridge Killed In Crash

By OP-ED
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver who was tragically launched off the Ship Canal Bridge was killed. Prosecutors said Jordan Shelley, 23, was killed when another driver crashed into Shelley’s disabled vehicle. This sent Shelley off the Ship Canal Bridge and into Lake Union. As a result, a Seattle man has been charged with vehicular...

Hemi Savage
3d ago

gotta keep 5 seconds of space between you and another vehicle @ highway speed. people in Seattle don't do it at all. let alone let you merge safely. I never seen worse driver's in my life

tazaroonie
2d ago

I-5 has become horrible, I live in grays harbor but I grew up in portland , cars all go over the speed limit 5 or even 10 not so bad but we’re talking 20 or more, I have almost been hit many times by cars trying to pass, and I always get over for them! You read about deaths almost on a weekly basis , better to be a little late than dead !!

Random Words
3d ago

I was driving home from work one day, keeping what I thought was a safe distance from the car in front of me. That car suddenly lurched into another lane and I was left facing a line of cars that was stopped in my lane. I couldn't stop in time and ended up lightly hitting the car in front of me. I was completely sober at the time, but still, according to cops and the insurance companies involved, I was at fault for driving too close.

