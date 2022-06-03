Stop by Sterling Police Department event Friday to donate personal care items to Salvation Army

On Friday, May 27 at approximately 7:00 pm, Morrison Police responded to the Morrison Community Hospital for a complaint of a male subject vandalizing hospital property. Because of this investigation, Morrison Police arrested 47-year-old Shane A. Gaffey of Morrison pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by Whiteside County charging Gaffey with Failure to Appear – Criminal Damage to Property.
This morning (June 5th) at approximately 520 am, North Park Fire was dispatched for a structure fire in the 200 block of Wilson Ave. in Machesney Park. Our engine arrived at 525 am and found smoke showing from the rear corner of the home. North Park personnel immediately started an...
A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported that happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon in the area of Halsted Road and N Rockton Avenue in Rockford. No injuries were reported. No suspect information available. If further information is provided we will update. The Rockford Police Department is currently...
During the early morning hours on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies responded to the Pilot gas station in Rochelle to investigate a disturbance that occurred in a vehicle on Interstate 39. After investigation, 23-year-old Lessi Stewart-Strahm of New Glarus, Wisconsin was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm. Stewart-Strahm was...
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - About 150 bikes lined the streets of Downtown Fulton, IL for the annual “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony on Sunday. David Holcomb, a member of Hell’s Our Home Motorcycle Club, said the event has been a tradition in Fulton as the temperatures heat up.
Monmouth, Ill.- Members of the community got to tour a new 10,000-square-foot facility at OSF Family Medical Center in Monmouth ahead of its official opening. TV Station WQAD reports that on Friday, June 4th OSF hosted tours of its new emergency department, which is set to officially open on Wednesday, June 8th.
Details are minimal right now. We know several fire departments were responding to a technical rescue. It happened at/near Rodgers Quarry. Sounds like the address might be near Mill rd. 8503 N Barker Rd, Rogers Ready Mix & Materials. Several fire departments are en route to assist. UPDATE: A male...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Council is expected to approve a lease and development agreement for the old Jerome Interiors building on Monday. Mayor Tom McNamara announced two weeks ago that the city will lease the building to the non-profit “Think Big” for free. The group helps women and minorities get their small businesses […]
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians. The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown. You can find more information about parking...
A 35-year-old woman and a seventeen-year-old boy are facing battery and mob action charges after they allegedly attacked an employee at the McDonald's restaurant in the 300 block of Douglas Road in Oswego on Thursday. Oswego police say 35-year-old Eugenia S. Clark, of Schiller Park, and the teenager who is...
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release. According to...
Police are investigating another armed robbery on Rockford’s Eastside. This robbery happened on Friday afternoon. Approximately 4:30 PM in the 2300 block of 13th Ave. Police confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery but have not yet released any details. If they do, we will update this. If you...
The weekend already marred by a double fatal late Friday in Tonica. The Sheriff's Office says it involved a single vehicle. Dispatch said the vehicle apparently left Route 251, and rolled into a ravine near the old Casey's General Store. Oglesby Fire and EMS was requested to the scene around...
On Thursday, June 1, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon. According to Model Aquatic Health Code regulations,...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Goodwill opened its biggest store in the area on Thursday, in the former Gander Mountain building on McFarland Road. Shoppers filled the parking lot on Thursday to shop for clothing, toys, and home decor on sale. The facility also serves as a drive-thru donation center. Goodwill’s administrators say the new store […]
Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge. Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Hillery represented Ward 5 from 2019 to July of last year, when she resigned after being arrested several times. In this case, Hillery was pulled over for not...
