$10K reward offered for information on 2016 murder of Marine vet in Aliquippa

Sjavante Gilliam

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the 2016 murder of a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran in Aliquippa.

On June 1, 2016, 28-year-old Sjavante Gilliam was found along McMinn Street around 6 a.m. after a passerby noticed his body on a sidewalk. Police said he was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

Gilliam, a father of two, served as a sniper with the U.S. Marines and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He was also a former star of the Aliquippa Quips football team.

Police said he was last seen in the area of the Main Street Bar around 12:30 a.m., approximately five hours before his body was found.

Neighbors in the area were questioned, but police said no witnesses were found.

The Beaver County Crime Solvers are offering to match the PA Crime Stoppers Reward, making the total reward $10,000. This will be offered until June 10. After that, the reward will be back to $10,000.

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=10

