Erie, PA

Bayview Park Splash Pad Open for Summer

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cooling option for kids in the City of Erie is back...

www.erienewsnow.com

erienewsnow.com

YMCA of Greater Erie to Offer Meals for Kids During Summer

The YMCA of Greater Erie will offer free meals for kids at 14 locations throughout Erie County this summer. The program starts June 20. Children must be 2-18 years of age. There is no income requirement. The program will serve hot and cold meals:. Erie Center for Arts & Technology...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

EPIC Erie Summer Bucket List Challenge Launches

Three prize packages are up for grabs as part of VisitErie and Macaroni KID Erie's EPIC Erie Summer Bucket List challenge. It offers 50 creative ways on how to make the most of summer in Erie. Participants just need to download VisitErie’s free ‘Hello Erie’ trip planner app and check...
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lots Of Free Family Fun & Performances At The University United Festival

Get ready for a great time with the entire family at the free University United Festival. The festival has expanded and now will be two days this year - Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, Jun 12, 2022. It will take place at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field, across from the VA Hospital on Bailey Avenue in the heart of Buffalo’s University District. Whether or not you and your family live in the University District, you are still invited out to enjoy lots of fun activities. The brainchild of University District Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and his wonderful staff, the festival is more than just a concert.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Waldameer holds first weekend with normal extended hours

This weekend was the first weekend that Waldameer had the normal extended hours for the summer. The Water Park opened on Memorial Day Weekend and will be open this summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The theme park will run from noon until 9 p.m. Starting on Friday, June 10, the full summer schedule […]
ERIE, PA
WIBX 950

Rent A Whole Private Island In New York

Sometimes when you go on vacation you just want to be by yourself or just with your family and friends. This Summer you can rent a private island right here in New York. Listed on AirBnB is The Paddle Inn on Heron Hideaway Island in Cassadaga, New York which is just over an hour away from Buffalo.
CASSADAGA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Storming Crab Celebrates Grand Opening of Erie Location

Storming Crab celebrated the grand opening of its Erie location with a ribbon cutting Thursday. It is located at 7791 Peach St. in Summit Township where the former Steak 'n Shake was. The family-friendly restaurant offers a traditional Cajun food experience. This is the 25th location for Storming Crab. Two...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Equipment Day Coming to Erie Zoo on Saturday

The Erie Zoo will be celebrating Equipment Day on Saturday, June 4. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can get up close and interact with the heavy-duty machinery that you would see on a construction site, on a farm or responding to emergencies. More than 15 pieces of equipment...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day at the Beach: New entranceway at Presque Isle

Presque Isle park staff knew there was a big job ahead to convert an area between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) building into an appropriate natural entrance to the park. There are two jobs actually, and the first is to remove the bad stuff. “So, you’re going to see something […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flagship Niagara League hosts 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser

Folks from around the region took part in the 10th annual Mariners Ball Fundraiser. The event was hosted by the Flagship Niagara League. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy some dancing, cocktails, and even a live and silent auction. This was the first event held in three years for the organization due to the COVID-19 […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Scuba Season Kicks Off

A sign that we are in the summer months is enjoying time in the water. People got a chance to enjoy some time in the water at Diver's World. On Saturday, they held an open house to get people introduced to the skill of scuba diving. There were pools set...
ERIE, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Residents Speaking Out Over Hospital Relocation Plan

DUNKIRK – A healthcare facility in northern Chautauqua County is facing criticism following plans to move the site away from its current Dunkirk location. Administrators from Brooks Memorial Hospital held a rally at the Clarion Hotel Saturday to garner support for the future of the service. In attendance were members from the hospital’s board of directors, as well as former New York State Senator Cathy Young.
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New 4th of July Festival Coming to Western New York

The official start of summer will happen on June 21st. However, for most of us, the summer has started since it’s after Memorial Day Weekend. For the first time since 2019, there will be a normal slate of summer concerts, fairs and festivals taking place across Western New York. In fact, it might be extra busy since it’s been so long since we’ve had a normal-looking summer.
YourErie

Public invited to Waterford Mural paint party, June 4

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public is invited to help paint a mural that eventually will adorn the side of a building in Waterford. A community painting party will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Waterford. The party will be held at the Waterford Boro Building Ball Park (30 South Park […]
WATERFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Police in Lakewood Rescue Ducklings from Storm Drain

Some feathered friends recently got some help from police officers in the south county. On May 26th, Lakewood-Busti Police were called to East Fairmount Avenue near the Olive Garden in the village for a report of numerous ducklings stuck in a storm drain. Police, with assistance from New York State Department of Transportation crews, gained access to the drain and were able to rescue the ducklings.
LAKEWOOD, NY
wesb.com

Zippo’s 90th Anniversary Celebration

Zippo is celebrating their 90th anniversary and in honor of it are hosting an event at their facility on Zippo Dr. in Bradford. The Zippo car will be set up along with other classic cars, the Zippo Jeep and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Bradford Brew Station and Logyard Brewing will be onsite with beers brewed especially for the event.
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Ripley

Firefighters from three departments were called out to a garage fire next to a house in Ripley on Saturday. County dispatchers say the fire at 12 Loomis Street was reported shortly after 6:00 PM, with crews from Ripley, South Ripley and Westfield responding to the scene. They add that one person was transported to a hospital as a result of the fire. Crews were on scene for more than three hours.
RIPLEY, NY

