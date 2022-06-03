ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Voters raise questions about mail-in ballots

By Mary Jane Belleza
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting is underway for the June 14 primary election but some voters still have questions about the mail-in ballots, including why they haven’t received one yet.

Sandra Cosgrove with Vote Nevada, a non-partisan organization that helps voters, said it has received calls from voters asking about their mail-in ballots.

“They didn’t send out the mail-in ballots in Clark County until last Thursday and with that long weekend with the holiday, people are just now starting to get them. Yesterday they were getting some, today they’re getting more,” she said.

Clark Country Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said if you’ve recently moved and didn’t do a change of address that would explain why you haven’t received a ballot. If you haven’t moved, he suggests you call the Registrar of Voters at (702) 455-VOTE. You can also call (702) 803-1569 if you need help with your ballot.

In addition, Cosgrove said because Nevada has closed primaries if you’re registered as a non-partisan you don’t get to vote for the governor, or U.S. Senate, or Nevada Legislature candidates. The DMV automatically defaults voters to nonpartisan if they don;t fill out their party affiliation.

“Fortunately all you have to do is take your sample ballot and go to the nearest vote center and it can be updated there,” Cosgrove said.

Click here for a list of locations where you can vote or drop off your ballot .

Nevada’s primary election is June 14, 2022.

Comments / 29

donna
3d ago

I’m not going to be part of the great steal. I will go in person. Biden isn’t my president and the Democrats show they can’t be trusted.

Reply(1)
21
Sandy Mitchell
3d ago

IF YOU Send in Your Vote realize What happened last Election in our County alone their Were double votes it happened under my Name and easily can be changed like 2020 need to go to the Polls. ALL these articles mean nothing if their Not being followed by who is in office.

Reply
7
Ghoast
3d ago

the propaganda is real.... viewers raise questions about mail in ballots. open the article, the only question is why haven't I gotten mine yet! 🤣 🤡

Reply
3
#Nevada Legislature#Registered Voters#Ballots#Election#Vote Nevada#U S Senate#Dmv
