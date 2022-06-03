Harry Kane eyes incredible landmark of 50 England goals - 'still a few behind Wazza' - with prolific striker aiming to edge towards Wayne Rooney's record of 53 against Hungary in Nations League

Harry Kane says he will not focus too much on trying to reach 50 England goals when the Three Lions face Hungary on Saturday.

The Tottenham striker is currently on 49 goals for his country, joint-second on the all-time list with Sir Bobby Charlton and four behind record scorer Wayne Rooney.

With four Nations League fixtures to come over the next 11 days - against Hungary (twice), Germany and Italy - Kane has been tipped to hit a half century and perhaps even overtake Rooney before the end of June.

'It seems like a long time ago that I made my debut now, but at that time it was just about playing for England,' Kane said when asked about whether achieving the 50 goal milestone was in his thoughts.

'That was one of the best feelings and still is one of the best feelings every time I pull on that shirt in my career.

'Back then it wasn't a number that I had in my head. Of course I wanted to score as many goals as possible and play as long as possible. It all goes so quickly, the major tournaments come around quick, the games come around quick.

'But year by year you kind of edge up that leaderboard so it's great to be close to 50. Obviously still a few goals behind Wazza there but the most important thing is just going out there and performing for my team and that's what I'll try to do tomorrow.'

Kane's goalscoring record is all the more impressive as he has achieved his current tally of 49 in just 69 caps. Charlton scored the same number in 106 games and Rooney's record of 53 goals came in 120 appearances.

The Three Lions skipper opened his account for his country just 79 seconds into his senior debut against Lithuania in 2015, as he headed in a Raheem Sterling cross at the back post after coming off the bench.

He would go on to win the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup as England reached the semi-finals, becoming only the second Englishman to finish as top scorer at the tournament after Gary Lineker in 1986.

The 28-year-old added three more to his tally on the team's run to the Euro 2020 final last summer and then scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Albania and San Marino in November to close in on Rooney's record.

While this month's games could see Kane make history, it will also be a crucial period for the whole squad as they look ahead to the start of the World Cup in just over five months' time.

After the four games in the next fortnight, England only have two more Nations Leagues in September before their World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

It is a crucial period for the whole England squad as they continue to prepare for the World Cup

'Every training session is really important, every game you play is really important.' Kane said. 'I think the reason why we've been really good as a team over the last four, five years is the competition for places. People pushing each other in every area in training and in games.

'It's four games in a short period of time, I'm sure there'll be rotation amongst the squad. I think there's five subs for each game so there will be opportunities for players to come in and try to impress the manager.

'I feel like we've created a culture here now where in every game, every training session, everyone is ready to go and give it everything. There's some great opportunities out there and I'm included in that. Every time I step out on that pitch I want to try to show what I can do, try to impress Gareth.'