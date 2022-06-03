Gainey’s bridge plan may have to span gaps in Pittsburgh’s newest department
Damage to the concrete wall protecting the walking path on Milroy Street Bridge, connecting Perry South to Northview Heights. (Photo by Clare Sheedy/PublicSource) The mayor will soon hire a consultant to create a comprehensive plan for the city’s bridges. But thin resources at the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure could make...
PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County is set to soon unveil a new brand and name. At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Station, leaders are set to announce the change, which will “better reflect the services, values, and goals as a public transportation agency, a major local employer, and an integral part of the Pittsburgh region,” according to a release.
Nearly three decades ago, the first leg of the Montour Trail was constructed in Cecil Township, and since that time it’s expanded to become a 47-mile “necklace” around Pittsburgh, Montour Trail Council member Ned Williams said. Now, the council is looking for “jewels” to connect to the...
Pittsburgh District 5 Councilman Corey O'ConnorPhoto courtesy of Councilman Corey O'Connor's office. From the office District 5 Councilman Corey O’Connor. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) ongoing regional bridge and road work includes improvements and modifications to the Route 885 corridor, including areas in and near the neighborhood of Hazelwood.
BUTLER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is asking motorists to avoid traveling between the Butler Valley Interchange and the Cranberry Interchange for parts of the weekend. The roads will be closed from Exit 79 at the Butler Valley Interchange to Exit 28 of the Cranberry Interchange. Closures will...
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Elliott are living literally on edge, concerned about a cracked road that’s starting to crumble down a hillside. “This is very unsafe,” said Janet Ford, a resident on Herndon Street. Ford contacted Channel 11 after failing to see action when she and others...
'As a politician, you can’t be pro-industry and pro-health, you have to pick one,' an advocate told lawmakers.
The post W.Pa. residents, advocates urge state lawmakers to take action against fracking appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
PITTSBURGH — A colorful celebration flowed through downtown Pittsburgh Saturday. The Pittsburgh Pride March started along Grant Street and made its way across the Andy Warhol Bridge to the Northside. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, donned in a rainbow bucket hat, spread a message of unity before yesterday's march. "When...
PITTSBURGH — Violence erupted in three Pittsburgh neighborhoods Saturday night into Sunday morning. Shootings took place in Homestead, Homewood and the South Side. Neighbors in Homestead told Channel 11 that bullets were flying. “Hit right there, hitting the tire. I don’t know where it went in at, I can’t...
Enjoy one of Round Corner Cantina’s classic La Cantina margaritas on their back patio area, which is now open for the season. The patio offers open-air tables, a partially covered bar area, and a cabana that can be rented for parties. Reservations for outside tables at Round Corner are available on OpenTable.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people were able to get some late spring cleaning done on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted its first of several "hard to recycle" events. Items such as old TVs, cell phones, microwaves, DVD players, glass bottles, and others were dropped off at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The PRC said it's events like this one that help to make sure those items don't end up in a landfill. "By coming here today, folks are able to know that their materials are properly and safely broken down, recycled, and even reused, if possible," said Joshua Schuneman, the collections event manager.For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, three more are coming up this summer and fall. July 23 at Quaker Valley High SchoolJuly 30 at Next Tier Connect in MonroevilleOctober 1 at Settlers Cabin ParkYou can register for these events and learn more details by heading to the PRC website at this link.
After exploring historic Pittsburgh estates, a sleek city condo and a stunning stone Tudor-style home in Mt. Lebanon with an indoor pool, Hot Property this week is focusing on a charming neighborhood that often flies under the radar — Bellevue. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for sale at 38 S....
PITTSBURGH — The owners of a fudge and ice cream shop on the South Side are shutting down their business after another weekend of gun violence on East Carson Street. Walt Rainey says two people were shot right in front of his shop, Fudge Farm, and right in front of a police cruiser. He fears if an increased police presence isn’t stopping the violence, nothing will. He said this weekend, dozens of people ran through his shop, many hiding in the kitchen.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Major Samuel McColloch made his famous leap from Wheeling Hill in 1777. What happened to McColloch’s horse from the famous leap off Wheeling Hill? The monument was erected in 1917. Since then, its sandstone base has eroded and traffic patterns have changed, leaving the monument barely noticeable. In fact, when you mention […]
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A PennDOT employee is in the hospital, and has been in and out of surgeries for the last few days. “It was gut-wrenching. It was horrific,” District 11 Assistant District Executive of Construction Jason Zang told Channel 11. Zang was describing the alleged drunk-driving crash...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride celebrations are nothing new to the 412, but this year is expected to be more inclusive than ever. MORE ON PITTSBURGH PRIDE:Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month with a cautious optimismPittsburgh Pride: This year's events set to be more inclusive than ever beforePittsburgh Pride: List of activities planned for the weekendPittsburgh native Billy Porter will be the grand marshal for the march this morning, which begins on Grant Street. The march itself will start at 11 a.m. and there will be some traffic alerts commuters and those planning to come into town need to be aware of. Several streets, like parts of Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and the Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed off during the march downtown. Once the march concludes on the North Shore, there will be more events at Stage AE. This year's events are expected to show out more than years past because organizers have said they want to make it the most diverse and inclusive celebration yet. They said this year is all about the power of the people and to bring flags, banners, and whatever you can to support.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's own "Tamburitzans," America's longest-running stage act, kicked off their 85th-anniversary celebration this weekend. The gala fundraiser at the Lemont Restaurant on Saturday helped raise money for scholarships in the group. The Tamburtizans are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritages through live performances.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in Homestead that left two people injured. Police received a call for shots fired at approximately 9:31 p.m. When first responders arrived to the scene in the 300 block of West 12th Avenue, they found two...
