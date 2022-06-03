Obituary for Michael Shannon Williams

Dorothy Jenelle Soto was born March 15, 1939, in Columbus, Georgia and passed away June 2, 2022, in Leesville, Louisiana at the age of 83. A memorial service for Nell will be planned for a later date. For full obituary, visit Jeane's Funeral Services.
Funeral services for William M. Matthews, 89, of Leesville, was held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation was Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 12:00 P.M– 2:00 P.M in the funeral home. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral...
Joyce Marie Maxie Davis, 65, of Hornbeck, LA, passed from this life on Friday, June 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Hornbeck Optimist Club in Hornbeck, LA.
On June 1st, this life ended for David Riley. In an instant he moved on to heaven, leaving this world behind. Visitation was held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M - 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June...
Funeral services for Pascal Ernest Lynn will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Beech Grove Church. Burial will follow in Burr Ferry Cemetery under the direction of Jeane’s Funeral Service. A visitation will held at the church on Wednesday, June 8th from 6:00 PM until the time of service.
Visitation for Pamela Kay “Black” Lewis will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at Redemption Tabernacle Church, located at 501 McNabb Street, Pastor Kenneth Goins. She departed this life Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2022. Jason Paul Nero, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Tristan Jay Perry, 24, Lumberton, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Isaac Leon Nash, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana;...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our meteorologist Ben Terry was showered in love and support at the fundraiser hosted by “Friends of Ben Terry.”. Representatives from Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles each honored Terry with a proclamation declaring the day, June 4, 2022 as Ben Terry Day.
Just after 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 6 West, east of Hagewood, La. Deputies say according to witnesses, the 1999 Ford Contour was traveling westbound on La. Hwy...
It's the first weekend of June and the first weekend of the official start of Summer. With that being said, there are a ton of things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. From concerts to festivals to a big benefit for Ben Terry, you have your choice of...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
Have you seen her? A mother is asking for your help to find her daughter Jazmin Perez who went missing last Tuesday. Katy, Texas— The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez is asking for the community’s help in locating the missing teen who was last seen Tuesday May 31, 2022.
Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Local firefighters responded to a vehicle accident that sent the vehicle careening off-road, according to Ward Six Fire Protection District 1. Firefighters arrived on scene near Miller Rd. and Hwy 27 north of Sulphur around 12 a.m. this morning, June 6, 2022. A flipped vehicle was...
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Duson Police Department has led to Police Chief Kip Judice calling in extra help from the sheriff's offices in Acadia and Lafayette parishes, as well as Louisiana State Police.
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury reached a verdict in the trial of Derrionte Boyer, the Mansura man facing numerous charges for a November 2019 shooting outside of the New Beginnings Club near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones, as well as the injuries of two others.
The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Calvin Hardy was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force on W. Port St. and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule II and Use of Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia. Calvin was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $6,500.00.
Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business. Two brothers, both Lake Charles natives, are examples of the entrepreneurial spirit that is prevalent in Southwest Louisiana. Each one has his own business and their own path of how it came to be, but they share a passion for this area despite the challenges experienced from Mother Nature.
