FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey, and Blankets of Hope, have once again teamed up to make a difference in the lives of the homeless and other New Jerseyans in need, by wrapping the less fortunate in the comfort of warm blankets. In total, 1,536 Blankets of Hope were gifted to community members at shelters, military clubs and other nonprofit organizations, to help uplift spirits and offer compassion.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO