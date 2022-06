Join us for a special event to celebrate World Ocean Day and the 75th Anniversary of Madeira Beach. I will personally be making a special announcement of the installation of turtle lights on Gulf Blvd. After, we will all partake with a fun beach clean up. You will also get to see the beautiful turtle nests of Madeira Beach! Please come and participate with us, we will love to see you there!

MADEIRA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO