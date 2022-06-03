ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged with arson after fire at Memphis church, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with arson after a fire at a Memphis church.

The fire happened in May at Elliston Baptist Church in the 4100 block of Elliston Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ci7xH_0fzS7aOR00
Jonathan Garay (SCSO)

During an investigation, investigators with the Memphis Fire Department developed a potential person of interest that goes by “Johnny,” a release said.

Now, a man named Jonathan “Johnny” Alvarado Garay, 32, is charged with Arson in connection with the fire, MFD said.

No further details were released.

