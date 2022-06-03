Man charged with arson after fire at Memphis church, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with arson after a fire at a Memphis church.
The fire happened in May at Elliston Baptist Church in the 4100 block of Elliston Road.
During an investigation, investigators with the Memphis Fire Department developed a potential person of interest that goes by “Johnny,” a release said.
Now, a man named Jonathan “Johnny” Alvarado Garay, 32, is charged with Arson in connection with the fire, MFD said.
No further details were released.
