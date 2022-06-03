Man charged with arson after fire at Memphis church, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with arson after a fire at a Memphis church.

The fire happened in May at Elliston Baptist Church in the 4100 block of Elliston Road.

Jonathan Garay (SCSO)

During an investigation, investigators with the Memphis Fire Department developed a potential person of interest that goes by “Johnny,” a release said.

Now, a man named Jonathan “Johnny” Alvarado Garay, 32, is charged with Arson in connection with the fire, MFD said.

No further details were released.

