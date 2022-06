SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews are starting work on road projects in Saginaw and Midland counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include M-30 road resurfacing in Midland County and bridge work on I-675 in Saginaw County. MDOT will also start the next phase of work on the I-96 Flex Route in Oakland County and resurfacing M-17 in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 3,700 jobs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO