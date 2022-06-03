A Big Ten coach said it will cost how much to keep their roster intact

We’ve talked several times now about how Name, Image, and Likeness has changed the power dynamics in college football. Some players have already started receiving compensation through NIL, but the real impact has been through recruiting and the transfer portal. Each day, teams learn just how expensive it’s becoming to keep talent on their roster.

Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day discussed specifics when speaking to the Ohio business community members earlier this week. Day said he believes it will cost $13 million for the Buckeyes to keep their current roster intact. He went on to say that the Ohio State staff has been crunching the numbers and analyzing the data. They believe it will cost $2 million for a premier quarterback and upwards of $1 million for an offensive tackle or pass rusher.

Schools are not supposed to use NIL for recruitment purposes, but the NCAA has yet to show they are willing to enforce the rule, and with a growing call among coaches for a change, it’s only a matter of time before adjustments take place.

