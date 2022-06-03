Sharyland Pioneer loses Game 1 of Region IV finals
JOURDANTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, the Sharyland Pioneer Baseball team lost Game 1 of the Region IV-5A finals against the Georgetown Eagles by the score of 4-0.
The Eagles scored three runs in the second inning.
"We didn't play as well defensively and we got to make adjustments there," said Pioneer Baseball Coach Shawn Moes. "At the plate, we got out of our approach a bit."
The Diamondbacks face a must-win game two on Friday night.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School.
