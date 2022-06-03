ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

Sharyland Pioneer loses Game 1 of Region IV finals

By Ruben Juarez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vN7f5_0fzS6c7g00

JOURDANTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, the Sharyland Pioneer Baseball team lost Game 1 of the Region IV-5A finals against the Georgetown Eagles by the score of 4-0.

Santa Rosa’s Cisneros Signs with Texas College

The Eagles scored three runs in the second inning.

“We didn’t play as well defensively and we got to make adjustments there,” said Pioneer Baseball Coach Shawn Moes. “At the plate, we got out of our approach a bit.”

Porter Soccer Duo Sign With Wiley College

The Diamondbacks face a must-win game two on Friday night.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
myrgv.com

Three Valley teams punch ticket to state 7-on-7 tourney

MISSION — Since 1998, the Texas State 7-on-7 Organization has hosted an annual state tournament in College Station, giving high school athletes an opportunity to compete during the summer. The qualifying tournaments leading up to the state championships allows some teams a chance for returning starters to continue to...
myrgv.com

VMS All-Star Boys Soccer: ‘Hounds’ Castillo earns MVP

VMS All-Star Boys Soccer: ‘Hounds’ Castillo earns MVP. Pulling the strings this year for the San Benito Greyhounds was playmaker Cristian Castillo. The senior finished the season with 13 goals and 10 assists to become the Valley Morning Star’s 2021-22 All-Star Boys Soccer Most Valuable Player. “I...
SAN BENITO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Valley wrestling pioneer Rudy “Coach Q” Quilantan retires after 49 years

For years, high school wrestling was considered a novice sport in the Rio Grande Valley. Only a handful of schools in all of South Texas had wrestling programs before 1990. Today, 40 high schools in the Valley boast a boys’ and girls’ wrestling program and that can be traced back to San Benito High back in 1992, or more specifically, a discussion between former San Benito Head Football Coach Tommy Roberts and Rudy “Coach Q” Quilantan.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Camp Rio summer camp kicks off in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Camp Rio at Lula Sams has officially started its summer camp welcoming kids to the Brownsville campsite. “Camp Rio is an outdoor education facility and Summer Camp and we opened in 2015. We started with an outdoor education program, and we turned it into a summer camp and outdoor rec program,” […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jourdanton, TX
Sports
City
Georgetown, TX
City
Santa Rosa, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jourdanton, TX
myrgv.com

McAllen girl places 49th in Scripps Spelling Bee

Eleven-year-old Jie Laboriante of McAllen was eliminated in the fourth round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Wednesday morning, tying for 49th place. Jie breezed through rounds one through three on Tuesday, spelling nudibranch and kneadman, and defining grandiloquent. The word “bradyphrenia”— a medical term for the...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD adjusts summer program schedule

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD Summer School program has begun and will implement safety protocols for all students. According to the district, McAllen city school parks will continue to follow the normal school day gate closure schedule. The following parks located at McAllen ISD will only be open to the public Monday through Friday […]
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Carrizales’ passion for manufacturing leads him to precision machining

There are many life lessons that a father can teach his son. For Jesse Carrizales, some of those lessons included instruction about the use of firearms. “My father educated me about the importance of hunting to provide a meal for the family,” he said. “The other was how to ensure your family’s safety. My father’s knowledge reflected the traditional times.”
myrgv.com

In your face! San Juan students close year by throwing pies at teachers

SAN JUAN — Sprinting faster than her legs could carry her, 11-year-old Khloe Camarillo wielded a pie as she dashed toward her principal Gisela Salinas Ramirez. With a splatter of whipped cream and “oooh” from the crowd, the atmosphere was filled with as much joy as Ramirez’s face was covered in dessert topping.
SAN JUAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas College#Diamondbacks#Wiley College#Cisneros Signs#Porter Soccer Duo Sign#Jourdanton High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
sbnewspaper.com

Bakery opens doors downtown

San Benito’s newest bakery reaches for the sky and lands among the stars. Reach for the Sky BakeShop, owned by couple Gabriel and Nancy Herrera, opened in February and has given locals a taste of gourmet pastries. Gabriel, a homegrown San Benito High School graduate and Nancy, a Homer...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Former McAllen baseball coach arrested for stalking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen Memorial baseball coach was arrested for stalking. Felipe Barrera was arrested by McAllen police on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records. Barrera was the head coach of McAllen Memorial High School from 2020 until his resignation on March 16, 2022. ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
Valley Morning Star

Free concert Sunday at Harlingen PAC

HARLINGEN – How Can I Keep From Singing?. They can’t. None of them can. That’s why the Dianne Brumley Chorale will give a free concert today at 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Performing Arts Center at 3217 Wilson Road. “We are singing an eclectic mix of styles,”...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Program gives free LTC, active shooter courses for teachers

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A gun education program is offering free training for area educators. Julian Longoria is the owner and operator of Primal Defense Co. in Los Fresnos, a gun licensing and self-defense education program. Following the school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, Longoria, a law enforcement […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out The Tiniest Town In Texas

I have been through some small towns in my travels, but I don't think I have seen a smaller town than this one. Welcome to Guerra, Texas, population 6. You read that right, population 6. Guerra is in southwest Jim Hogg County, located in the Rio Grande Valley near Randado.
ValleyCentral

Annual cereal drive fights food insecurity in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marks the start of Valley Baptist Health System’s (VBHS) Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. The cereal drive is an annual partnership with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley which began in 2017. VBHS CEO Manny Vela said all cereal donations help support families who might not qualify for […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mission comes together for Uvalde victims

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community in Mission paid tribute to the students and teachers killed in Uvalde.  “We’re going to pray for Uvalde and we need to let the message to Uvalde that the city of Mission is Uvalde strong,” said Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña. A week after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Santa Rosa ISD approves four-day school week

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCental) — The Santa Rosa Independent School District approved a four-day week calendar. According to a post by Santa Rosa ISD, the four-day week calendar was approved at a Special School Board Meeting on May 26. The decision was made after input was provided from parents and the community, Santa Rosa ISD […]
SANTA ROSA, TX
Valley Morning Star

Harlingen PD answers Uvalde’s call for backup help

HARLINGEN — Like Sgt. Larry Moore, the first group of Harlingen police officers is helping Uvalde’s shattered residents bury their dead. On Tuesday, Police Chief Michael Kester sent Moore and three other officers to Uvalde to help residents bury victims of the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy