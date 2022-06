Prince Louis continues to be the talk of the town after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where he made some rare public appearances with his family. The youngest Cambridge kid, at just four years old, stole the spotlight and royal fans' hearts as he struggled to stay still during some of the lengthier weekend events. He was spotted alternatively pulling hilarious faces, shushing his mom with a hand over her mouth, annoying his big sister Charlotte, cuddling various family members, and sometimes simply waving like I imagine he was instructed to (although perhaps too vigorously at times).

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO