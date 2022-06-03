ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 set to headline ONE Championship 161 in August

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L97M0_0fzS5iWf00

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson will run things back.

Reigning champion Moraes (20-3) will defend his flyweight title against Johnson (30-4-1) in the main event of ONE Championship 161, which takes place Aug. 26 (Aug. 27 locally) at Singapore Indoor Stadium and streams live in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE announced the rematch Friday after an initial report by Ariel Helwani.

Moraes handed former UFC flyweight champ Johnson his first stoppage loss when he knocked him out with a knee in the second round in April 2021 at ONE on TNT 1. He has since defended his title by submitting Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE: X in March.

Johnson hasn’t competed in an MMA fight since losing to Moraes, but he tried his hand at a special rules bout against ONE muay Thai flyweight champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon this past September. Johnson hung in there with Rodtang in the first round under muay Thai rules and went on to submit him in Round 2 under the MMA ruleset.

Johnson is no stranger to rematches, winning second fights against Ian McCall (2012), Joseph Benavidez (2013) and John Dodson (2015), but losing to Henry Cejudo in his final UFC fight in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White confirms Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 will 'definitely' be a title eliminator at UFC 275

Carla Esparza doesn’t have her next title challenge booked, but according to UFC president Dana White, it’ll come against one of two people. The winner of the UFC 275 bout Saturday between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will get a shot at the UFC women’s strawweight champion Esparza, White confirmed in an interview Tuesday with MMA Underground.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UFC champ Dominick Cruz in the works to face Marlon Vera at Aug. 13 Fight Night

Top-ranked UFC bantamweights are in the works to clash at an upcoming Fight Night event. Former champion Dominick Cruz is planned to meet the surging Marlon Vera at a UFC Fight Night event on Aug. 13. ESPN Deportes first reported the matchup and Vera confirmed he verbally agreed to the fight on social media. UFC president Dana White also told Barstool Sports the fight is in the works. The event does not yet have a confirmed venue, although the UFC president said the card is expected to take place in San Diego.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Benavidez
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Yuya Wakamatsu
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Adriano Moraes
Person
Ariel Helwani
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White on WWE running Money in the Bank against UFC 276: ‘International Fight Week’s a rough week to do it’

In hindsight, holding WWE Money in the Bank on July 2 in the same city as UFC 276 was always going to be a challenge, even in the fight capital of the world. WWE’s original plan was to hold Money in the Bank in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the NFL’s Raiders, turning it into a stadium show for the first time. But the company punted on that idea in late May, announcing it was moving the show to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena. Soft ticket sales were widely reported to be one of the issues, and one of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Hell in a Cell: Every match winner in the history of WWE’s most unforgiving gimmick match

Hell in a Cell. Just saying the name of the match makes it sound like something bad is about to go down. Yet wrestling fans have fallen in love with this particular gimmick match, which made its debut in 1997 when the biggest wrestling promotion in the world was still called WWF. Who knew then it would still be thrilling spectators 25 years later? Like most special matches, Hell in a Cell has had its share of iconic moments (Mick Foley being thrown off the cage by Undertaker is about as legendary as it gets) and some stinkers as well (no one...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are injured. Which AEW and WWE stars can step up to fill the void?

Fans of traditional sports know how one unexpected injury can torpedo a promising year. It’s no different in pro wrestling, where both AEW and WWE have had the injury bug strike top performers at the worst possible time. CM Punk had literally just won the AEW World Championship when he hurt his foot during Dynamite last week. That led to an appearance on Rampage on June 3, when he revealed he would be out of the picture for a while while he has surgery. Cody Rhodes hadn’t won a title yet since returning to WWE at WrestleMania, but he was repaying the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Combat#Tnt 1#Mma#Muay Thai
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW was concerned enough about MJF in Las Vegas to consider breaking into his hotel room to check on him

Even though the debate over whether the MJF situation in AEW was a work from the start is essentially moot at this point following his much-discussed Dynamite promo last week, new tidbits about his actions and status during Double or Nothing weekend in Las Vegas continue to come to light. The latest report that reinforces the idea that people within AEW were legitimately concerned about MJF comes from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. In his latest Backstage Report, Sapp discussed new information from his sources about the day before the pay-per-view, when MJF no-showed a scheduled meet and greet session...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy