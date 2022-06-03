ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Ex-UFC title challenger John Dodson signs with Bare Knuckle FC

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ0BC_0fzS5MIn00

John Dodson is the latest MMA standout to transition to bare-knuckle boxing.

Joining the likes of former UFC fighters Chad Mendes, Mike Perry and Jimmie Rivera, Dodson has signed a contract with Bare Knuckle FC, the promotion announced Friday. The date and opponent for his debut are yet to be revealed.

Dodson, a former two-time UFC flyweight title challenger, last competed in April. After parting ways with the UFC in 2020, the Season 14 “Ultimate Fighter” winner went 1-1, losing to Cody Gibson by unanimous decision this past October followed by a decision win over Francisco Rivera at XMMA 4: Black Magic on April 2.

Dodson holds notable UFC wins over former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, veteran Pedro Munhoz and rising contender Nathaniel Wood. He faced former UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson for the title twice but fell short on both occasions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nickal issues warning to every MMA middleweight after pro debut

Penn State wrestling icon Bo Nickal had as impressive a debut in the world of MMA as he could have asked for. Nickal wasted no time in knocking out his first opponent in an MMA ring, thus living up to the hype the former Division 1 national champion had coming into the world of mixed martial arts. And after his first match, Nickal put the rest of the MMA world on notice with a stern warning. “Every single middleweight on the planet, I don’t care what organization you’re in, UFC, Bellator, PFL – doesn’t matter, I’m coming for all y’all,” Nickal...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mmanews.com

Karolina Kowalkiewicz Credits Joanna Jędrzejczyk For UFC Vegas 56 Win

UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz has credited her first win in six fights to former Octagon rival Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Kowalkiewicz got her hand raised for the first time in over four years after submitting Felice Herrig at UFC Vegas 56 last night. The 36-year-old locked in a rear naked choke towards the end of round two, and after feeling the tap from Herrig, got to her knees and broke down in tears.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Gibson
Person
Chad Mendes
Person
Jimmie Rivera
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
T.j. Dillashaw
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 56 Results & Highlights: Volkov TKOs Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-10 heavyweights Alexander Volkov (#7) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#8) collide. While in the co-main event, ranked featherweight contenders Dan Ige (#10) and Movsar Evloev (#13) did battle.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bare Knuckle Boxing#Knuckle#Combat#Johndodsonmma
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 56’s Alonzo Menifield reacts to opponent’s fraudulent record: ‘It’s preposterous’

Alonzo Menifield knows the name of the fighter he’ll be matched up against this weekend at UFC Vegas 56, but that’s about it. Menifield, who was originally expected to fight Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC Vegas 56, will now be tasked at welcoming light heavyweight prospect Askar Mozharov to the Octagon. It’s a change that Menifield gladly welcomed, but now he’s scrambling to figure out who Mozharov truly is and what’s he capable of doing inside of the cage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 56

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 event was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Dan Ige taking on Movsar Evloev. Ige (15-6 MMA) entered the bout looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian standout was coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung respectively. Meanwhile,...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The injury (and bruise) that Cody Rhodes wrestled with has to be seen to be believed

There are times when fans pay lip service to the idea that pro wrestlers put their bodies on the line to entertain them, and other times that they sincerely appreciate it. When it comes to Cody Rhodes and what he put himself through to be in the main event of Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, it’s hard to imagine anyone watching wouldn’t fall into the latter category. Shortly before the show, WWE tweeted that Rhodes had injured his right pectoral tendon earlier in the week, then made it even worse training for the show. Despite that, the company insisted...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Raw live results: The Judgment Day expands, Cody Rhodes says goodbye for now

The late Notorious B.I.G. told us all “don’t be mad, UPS is hiring,” but if he were around today, he may very well update that line by reminding us that The Judgment Day is recruiting. Ahead of tonight’s episode of Raw from Green Bay, WWE has made it known that Edge’s group, fresh off a victory at Hell in a Cell, expects to add another member to its ranks during the show. Speaking of success on Sunday night, no one enjoyed more of it despite tremendous adversity than Cody Rhodes, who somehow managed to grit his way through a Hell in...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy