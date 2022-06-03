ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh to make amateur MMA debut

By Matthew Wells, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3c6f_0fzS5CTX00

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s grandson will step into an MMA cage on Friday.

Biaggio Ali Walsh makes his amateur debut at Fusion Fight League’s Rumble Under the Rims in Billings, Mont. on Friday, which airs live on FITE beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The 23-year-old descendant of “The Greatest” trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, and begins his combat sports journey carrying a prestigious legacy of fighting into the cage. Walsh also brings a D1-caliber football background, which speaks to his athletic ability.

At Bishop Gorman High School, he rushed for 4,508 yards and 65 touchdowns as his team went undefeated from 2013 to 16. Walsh went on to play at Cal for two seasons before transferring to UNLV.

With his football days behind him, Walsh turns his attention to an MMA career. While his family’s combat sports legacy is inside the boxing ring, he was attracted to the clash of styles that so often presents itself inside the cage.

“Growing up, I was always a fan of martial arts and boxing,” Walsh told BroBible. “The beginning of high school I really started to like MMA just because of the different aspects of fighting. You know, the wrestler vs. the boxer, the boxer vs. the karate guy, karate guy vs. judo guy – I really like the idea of a mixture of tools to use in a fight. So, I just fell in love with that idea so, I chose MMA.”

Starting his training in 2020, Walsh began working towards a debut a year later. Unsurprisingly, the grandson of Ali says he likes to strike, but feels comfortable anywhere the fight could go. Walsh says he simply feels comfortable inside the cage and has set a goal of becoming a champion in the future.

When it comes to finding a source of inspiration from the MMA world, Walsh looks no further than the man who has drawn comparisons to his iconic grandfather, current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“He’s just amazing,” Walsh said. “Watching him, it’s like watching Leonardo da Vinci paint. He’s one of those guys that I’ve really been watching and studying.”

Who knows what the future holds for Walsh, but if he’s anything like his younger brother, Nico Ali Walsh, a 21-year-old undefeated pro boxer with five wins and four knockouts, the Ali lineage could be making a huge impact in combat sports in the near future.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Boxer delivers incredible knockout to win title belt

Boxer Joe Cordina delivered a serious knockout punch during his match against Kenichi Ogawa at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday night. The two featherweights were fighting with Cordina’s WBA super featherweight title and Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title on the line. Cordina pulled off a stunning second-round knockout with a huge right cross that dropped Ogawa instantly.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Hell in a Cell: Every match winner in the history of WWE’s most unforgiving gimmick match

Hell in a Cell. Just saying the name of the match makes it sound like something bad is about to go down. Yet wrestling fans have fallen in love with this particular gimmick match, which made its debut in 1997 when the biggest wrestling promotion in the world was still called WWF. Who knew then it would still be thrilling spectators 25 years later? Like most special matches, Hell in a Cell has had its share of iconic moments (Mick Foley being thrown off the cage by Undertaker is about as legendary as it gets) and some stinkers as well (no one...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Billings, MT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson to play in first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London this week after 'humbling' time away

Phil Mickelson’s name wasn’t on the initial list of players for this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Series opener in London, but did you really think Lefty would miss out?. On Monday, hours after announcing its plans to stream the inaugural event at Centurion Club outside London, June 9-11, it was also announced that Mickelson would be ending his self-imposed hiatus and teeing it up alongside Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na and the rest of the LIV Golf field.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy