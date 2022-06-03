ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Playoffs Odds: Lightning vs. Rangers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 6/3/2022

By RB Hayek
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to even up the series as they take on the New York Rangers in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds coverage with a Lightning-Rangers Game 2 prediction and pick. The Rangers destroyed the Lightning 6-2...

RANGERS RELEASE RIDICULOUS PRICES FOR STANLEY CUP FINAL TICKETS

The New York Rangers are up 1-0 in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they are already getting ready for a possible Stanley Cup Final appearance. According to Bleacher Report Open Ice, Stanley Cup Final tickets at Madison Square Garden could be going for as high as $10,000.
Oilers’ Evander Kane draws huge decision from NHL after dirty hit on Avs’ Nazem Kadri

The Edmonton Oilers are down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche, and the team may have just been handed a death blow ahead of Game 4. Tensions flared in Game 3 after Evander Kane injured Nazem Kadri with a dirty hit less than a minute into the game. Kadri did not return to the contest and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series. As a result of the malicious hit, Kane is set to face a one-game suspension, according to NHL Player Safety.
FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
Umpires bar Dodgers' Roberts from pitching position player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule Roberts apparently did not know that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer.
Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gets honest on Javier Baez’s abysmal start to 2022 season

Not much has gone Javier Baez’s way in his debut season with the Detroit Tigers, and he had another performance to forget on Saturday. After being provided with a pair of days off by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the versatile shortstop returned to the Tigers’ lineup for their road series opener against the New York Yankees, where he failed to reach base and struck out once in three plate appearances. Hinch once again slotted in Baez to bat fifth in the clash with the current AL East leaders on Saturday, and the veteran infielder came away with strikeouts in all three of his at-bats in the game.
NAZEM KADRI LEFT ROGERS PLACE IN A CAST LAST NIGHT

After a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane, Nazem Kadri left Game 3 with an upper-body injury. The extent of the injury was unknown, but Head Coach Jared Bednar confirmed he's out for at least this series, probably longer. He also called it the dirtiest play in hockey. This morning Irfan...
EDMONTON'S EVANDER KANE SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing will take place Sunday for Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri that took Kadri out of game three of the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have since announced Kadri will miss the remainder of the series, however long that last.
OILERS TO TERMINATE GOALTENDER'S CONTRACT; HEADING BACK TO RUSSIA NEXT SEASON

When their playoff run ends, the Edmonton Oilers will announce that they've terminated the contract of 23-year-old netminder Ilya Konovalov. The Yaroslavl (Russia) native was Edmonton's third round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of five season in the KHL, Konovalov signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers last spring, but his time in their organization is coming to a close, as mentioned.
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane to have hearing for boarding Nazem Kadri

Kadri is expected to miss at least the remainder of the series against the Oilers, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game. Bednar was heavily critical of the hit. “He’ll be out through this series at least, if not longer,” he said. “The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey, from behind, eight feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”
Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
Tigers’ Elvin Rodriguez, Tucker Barnhart drop truth bomb on tipping pitches vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers sent rookie hurler Elvin Rodriguez to the mound against the New York Yankees on Sunday. After getting out to a strong start, it seemed as if the Yankees had figured out Rodriguez in the fourth and fifth innings. Well, it turns out, that’s exactly what happened. A video from Jomboy began making the rounds online, in which he identified that the Yankees had figured out the Tigers signs, due to Rodriguez tipping his pitches. The result was ugly, with Rodriguez inadvertently telling the Yankees exactly what he was pitching, and getting shelled for 10 earned runs on 11 hits as a result.
RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
