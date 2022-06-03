Podcast: Exploring new Rockets draft, free agency rumors entering June

Photo by David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Hardisty, owner of legendary Houston Rockets website ClutchFans, joins our Ben DuBose on “The Lager Line” to discuss the latest rumors surrounding the NBA’s 2022 draft and free agency periods.

The lead item on Friday’s show is whether Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is a realistic alternative to Duke’s Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick, or if that recent report is perhaps a smokescreen or gamesmanship.

Other topics on the newly released episode include:

Potential trade options involving the No. 3 pick

Criteria when selecting at No. 17 and names to watch

Whether trades can be found later this month for veterans Eric Gordon, Christian Wood and John Wall

Financial considerations heading into 2022 free agency, and whether 2023 remains the more likely year for aggressive moves

