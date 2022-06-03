ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Exploring new Rockets draft, free agency rumors entering June

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Hardisty, owner of legendary Houston Rockets website ClutchFans, joins our Ben DuBose on “The Lager Line” to discuss the latest rumors surrounding the NBA’s 2022 draft and free agency periods.

The lead item on Friday’s show is whether Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is a realistic alternative to Duke’s Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick, or if that recent report is perhaps a smokescreen or gamesmanship.

Other topics on the newly released episode include:

  • Potential trade options involving the No. 3 pick
  • Criteria when selecting at No. 17 and names to watch
  • Whether trades can be found later this month for veterans Eric Gordon, Christian Wood and John Wall
  • Financial considerations heading into 2022 free agency, and whether 2023 remains the more likely year for aggressive moves

Friday’s complete episode can be listened to below. Each episode of the show is also made available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790, as well as to all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

