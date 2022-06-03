ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in Hartford stabbing

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While the woman is listed in stable condition, the man is currently in critical condition, police said.

At this time, police are investigating the stabbing as a domestic incident and believe that the man’s injuries are self-inflicted.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

WTNH

Detectives investigate New Fairfield stabbing

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have identified multiple suspects in a stabbing that took place in New Fairfield early Saturday morning. The New Fairfield Police Department responded to a report from a man saying he had been stabbed in his driveway after confronting a group of individuals whom he did not recognize. […]
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
