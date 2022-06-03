Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While the woman is listed in stable condition, the man is currently in critical condition, police said.

At this time, police are investigating the stabbing as a domestic incident and believe that the man’s injuries are self-inflicted.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

