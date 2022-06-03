Ziegler's U-Pick strawberries open for strawberry season

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.

WHITLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO