Ziegler's U-Pick strawberries open for strawberry season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The law offices of Barnes & Thornburg will be hosting Food Truck Philanthropy, a food-based fundraiser benefiting La Casa de Amistad on Thursday. A Rico Suave Group LLC food truck will be in front of the Barnes and Thornburg office in downtown South Bend from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting La Casa de Amistad.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Eastbound traffic on West McKinley Avenue between Schumacher Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka will be reduced to one thru lane starting Tuesday. The lane reduction is due to the creation of right turn lane additions for the new 7-11 build. According to the Municipal Government of...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- A Hoosier caught a new state-record flathead catfish weighing 53.35 pounds from the St. Joseph River in Berrien County, Michigan. The 53.35 pound fish was 48-inches long. Lloyd Tanner reeled in the record breaking fish on May 29. The previous record holding fish weighed 52 pounds...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs will be honoring the women who played for the South Bend Blue Sox in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League on Thursday. All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Night will be presented by The History Museum of South Bend. The South Bend Blue...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the South Bend Chocolate Café and Spirited on Tuesday morning, the South Bend Police Department announced. Joshua Rogers, 35, has been arrested on the charges of burglary and criminal mischief. He was taken...
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. -- According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Kosciusko County Dispatch received a call about a water rescue from two sinking boats on Shock Lake. Officials say that 25-year-old, Dalton Stiver, of Cromwell, and 47-year-old, Charles Stiver, of Syracuse, were water testing...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Colors for Kids, a family-friendly 5K Fun-Run, will take place on Saturday to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brian and Jeannelle Brady. The untimed run/walking event will begin at 9 a.m., with the race starting and finishing at Central park in downtown Elkhart.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A fire broke out at the Starbucks location on Ironwood and SR 23 late Sunday evening. Firefighters from the South Bend Fire Department managed to put out the fire at around 8 p.m. It is currently unclear how the fire started and if anyone was injured...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday. First and second booster shots will be provided by Beacon and Saint Joseph Health Systems from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Unity Gardens Inc. is located at 3701 Prast Boulevard in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is moving to demolish eight houses. According to officials, the houses are no longer considered to be habitable. The list includes a vacant and abandoned property on Auten Road. All eight property owners were summoned on Tuesday to a public hearing before the county commissioners to address their individual situations.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.
ELKHART, Ind. – The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on June 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will be held in the parking lot of the coalition’s Elkhart office, located at 444 N. Nappanee St. The clinic...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every week, Christine Karsten highlights an unsolved crime in Michiana. The goal, to help bring in that one tip that could finally bring a family justice. On Monday, we looked at the homicide of Chanel Neal, a mom who was shot and killed just over a year ago.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Animal Resource Center (SBARC) is hosting a meet-and-greet with the author and illustrator of Fletcher’s Big Adventures: Adoption Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 5. Copies of the book will be available for purchase as well as book...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue. When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident. A Starbucks employee told 16...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Rotary Club of South Bend has awarded the Morris Performing Arts Center with $15,000 to benefit the Morris 100 campaign, which celebrates 100 years of the center’s use. Funds will be granted in an effort to help the Morris bring in bigger performers, put...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who accepted a plea deal for shooting and killing another man at University Park Mall back in Sept. 2020 has learned his sentence. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Dazhon Howard, 23, has been sentenced to 17.5 years. 10 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, 7.5 years suspended and on probation.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich -- As gun violence continues to harm communities, leaders of Benton Harbor are changing lives through sports by bringing basketball and future opportunities to the youth. The gun violence has become normal in areas such as Benton Harbor. Recently the city experienced a deadly mass shooting outside...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Free health and education classes are being offered this summer by The Elkhart County Parks Department, starting on Monday. Monday’s class is in conjunction with the Elkhart County Health Department, titled: Making a Safer Home, and details home safety strategies and emergency planning. The class will...
