ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Police ID Teen Victim Of Early Morning Glen Burnie Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aInSG_0fzS3n0i00
Anne Arundel Police Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Police Department (Twitter)

The victim of an early morning shooting in Glen Burnie has been identified, authorities say.

Anthony Tyrell Johnson, 17, was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane around 4 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, say Anne Arundel Police.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Alexandria Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In Fatal Shooting

A 24-year-old was killed Monday morning, June 6, in Alexandria, and police say they've arrested the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, Alexandria police said. Someone called officers after hearing gunshots. When police arrived …
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tipline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Maryland Teen In Prince George's County

Police in Maryland are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who has not been seen in days. In Prince George’s County, the Laurel Police Department issued an alert on Monday, June 6 regarding 15-year-old Jessica Agbenu Abba, who was reported missing by friends and family on Saturday, June 4.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Amber Alert Issued In Toddler's PA Abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said.Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road.Mya was last seen wearing a pi…
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy