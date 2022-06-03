ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Anne Arundel County PD Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say.

Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a result of the crash that occurred on the 600 block of Millwright Court around 6:55 p.m., Thursday, June 2, Anne Arundel Police say.

Despite life-saving efforts, Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was taken to a medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the tip line at 410-222-4700 or the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

